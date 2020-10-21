Scott Taylor for LOCS school board

As a 20 year resident of Lake Orion, I am encouraging you to re-elect Scott Taylor.

He is extremely passionate about our schools and the kids at all levels.

His integrity is off the charts, and reliability unquestioned.

If there is a Lake Orion event, you will see Scott at the forefront. His energy and dedication are unmatched.

He is a determined leader that is needed to continue to guide our schools through an unfounded time in our children’s lives.

He will receive my vote on Nov. 3.

Bill Cole

Lake Orion