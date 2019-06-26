Sarah’s Bath Boutique opens in village, joins Orion chamber

(From left) Chamber Vice President Garrett Hoffman, President Grant Fodor, Executive Director Kim Urbanowski, Sarah Luchsinger of Sarah’s Bath Boutique and Craig Zmijewski of AAA Insurance cut the ribbon during the boutique’s chamber ceremony on June 13.

Sarah’s Bath Boutique is located at 135 S. Broadway St. in Lake Orion and features handcrafted bath products such as bath bombs, bath salts, scrubs lotions and more. Check out their website at sarahsbathboutique.com for a list of products and services. Photo by Jim Newell.