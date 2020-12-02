Santa’s coming to Keatington

Santa Claus, the big guy himself, is coming to Keatington subdivision on Dec. 12 to wave to all the good girls and boys and collect donations throughout the subdivision.

Keatington Santa is a longstanding tradition in which Orion Township Firefighter Goodfellows escort Santa around the subdivision for a day. Typically, families in the neighborhood donate food, toys and funds to help the Goodfellows with their Christmas program.

The firefighters will be driving a fire engine through the neighborhood, followed by a trailer for the donations, beginning in the morning.

“It’s usually an all-day event,” Florence said.

For Keatington families who plan to donate food, the Goodfellows are working with the Lions Club to provide food to families who need assistance. Whatever the Lions do not need, the Goodfellows will work with the Keatington HOA and decide where to donate food.

There are also volunteer opportunities available for high school students to earn service hours. Pandemic safety protocols do apply.

“We can definitely use some high school volunteers to walk and pick up stuff off of the porches,” Florence said. “Obviously, they’ll have to wear masks this year and we’ll have to spread out. Volunteers are off by themselves grabbing donations off porches.”

To volunteer, email Capt. Eric Florence at eflorence@oriontownship.org.

– By Jim Newell