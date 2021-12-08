Sandra Kaye (Keller) Frisch, 71, of Lapeer

Connect on Linked in

Sandra Kaye (Keller) Frisch of Lapeer passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at Beaumont Hospital in Troy, Michigan. She was 71.

A Memorial Service will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 11 at Allen Funeral Home, 9136 Davison Rd., in Davison, with Father Sama Muma officiating.

The family will receive visitors beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of service. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MSAA (Multiple Sclerosis Association of America) in Sandra’s memory.

Sandra was born in Pontiac, Michigan on Nov. 30, 1950, the daughter of the late Arthur and Francis Keller. She married Terry Frisch on March 11, 1972.

Sandra was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 143 Women’s Auxiliary. She enjoyed fishing, golfing and bowling.

Sandra loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Terry Frisch; children, Stephen (Shari) and Jeffrey; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Brody, and Benjamin; one sibling, Thomas (Elizabeth) Keller; andmany other loving family members and friends.

