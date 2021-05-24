Sandra K. Stickney, 58, of Lake Orion

Sandra Kay Stickney, age 58, of Lake Orion passed away May 21, 2021.

Sandra was the loving wife of Lee Stickney for 35 years; dear daughter of Donald and the late Donna Lloyd; the loving mother of Rebecca (Charles) Miller, Christina (Fiancé Antonio Moran) Stickney, Catarina “Kitty” Stickney, Hanna Stickney and the late Lee Stickney, Jr.

She was the cherished grandmother of Jascelyn, Ethan, Tristan and Liliana “Bug” and grand dogs, Zoe, Rex, Lando and Luna.

She was the sister of Corinne (Gregg) McAlpine and Ronald Lloyd, aunt of Holly Morquecho and the late Brandon “Buddy” McAlpine.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Kensington Church, 1825 E. Square Lake Rd. in Troy.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 3-8 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd., in Rochester.

Interment in at Christian Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials in Sandra’s name may be made to the Michigan Kidney Foundation or Kensington Church

