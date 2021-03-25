Sandra Edgar, 79, of Estero, Florida

By on No Comment

Sandra Edgar, 79, of Estero, Florida

Sandra “Sandi” Edgar, 79 of Estero, Florida, went to join her husband Wally, on March 20, 2021. She fought a long and hard battle with cancer.

Sandra was born and raised in Flint Michigan, a daughter of the late Clifton Harvey and Helen Ruhling Harvey.

She is survived by her daughter Pamela and her sons: Tyler (Sarah) and Bradley; and son Jeffrey (Julie) and their sons: Justin, Jacob, Jon and Jimmy.

A memorial service will be held in Michigan at a time to be determined.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name/honor to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany’s Bonita Funeral Home & Crematory.

To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences, please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.

 

Sandra Edgar, 79, of Estero, Florida added by on
View all posts by James Newell →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.