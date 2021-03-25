Sandra Edgar, 79, of Estero, Florida

Sandra “Sandi” Edgar, 79 of Estero, Florida, went to join her husband Wally, on March 20, 2021. She fought a long and hard battle with cancer.

Sandra was born and raised in Flint Michigan, a daughter of the late Clifton Harvey and Helen Ruhling Harvey.

She is survived by her daughter Pamela and her sons: Tyler (Sarah) and Bradley; and son Jeffrey (Julie) and their sons: Justin, Jacob, Jon and Jimmy.

A memorial service will be held in Michigan at a time to be determined.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name/honor to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany’s Bonita Funeral Home & Crematory.

