Ruth M. Clarson July 9, 1929 – May 19, 2025

Ruth M Carlson; of Lake Orion, age 95, passed away to be with the Lord on May 19, 2025. Ruth is the beloved wife of the late Wesley B. Carlson for nearly 60 years; dear mother of Steve (Geri); Jim (Sue) and Dave (Ronda); cherished grandmother of Wesley, Keaton and Shelby.

Ruth was born in Muskegon, Michigan to Rhine and Dora Cramer, where she grew up with sister Alice (Stanley) Bushhouse and brother Russell (Phyllis) Cramer. She went to Hope College for one year and then onto the School of Nursing at Hackley Hospital in Muskegon, becoming a Registered Nurse. Once the kids were all in school, Ruth returned to Nursing working part- time.

Ruth enjoyed traveling the world with her adventurous husband Wes, and family and friends. In retirement, winters were spent in Florida, enjoying bicycling with her sister Alice and her husband Stanley. Bible study was very important to her. She and Wes volunteered at the Baldwin Center in Pontiac, helping with the meal service.

Memorial Service on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Lake Orion United Methodist Church, 140 E. Flint St Lake Orion. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Orion United Methodist Church or the Baldwin Center. Online: www.sparksgriffin.com.