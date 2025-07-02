Run Over Addiction 5K on Aug. 2

ORION TWP. — Guest House is hosting the Run Over Addiction 5K Run/Walk AT 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 at the William E. Scripps Mansion, 1601 Joslyn Rd.

The event benefits the Catholic organization’s educational and prevention programs by helping individuals and families find hope, healing and recovery. The race also aims to take meaningful steps to raise awareness, fight stigma and support those impacted by addiction.

Those interested can sign up with special $30 pricing plus a $3.30 sign-up fee by visiting runsignup.com/Race/MI/LakeOrion/RUNOVERADDICTIONLO. The price increases to $35 per participant after July 18.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the run/walk can contact Ashley Ross at aross@guesthouse.org or 248-393-8955 by July 3.

Guest House provides a “Catholic faith-filled, community atmosphere for clergy and men and women” suffer from substance use disorders, binge-eating disorders and process addictions including spending, gambling, hoarding and more. – J.G.