Rosales, Patricia “Trish”; 80, of Lake Orion

Patricia “Trish” Jean Daugherty Petrusha Rosales; of Lake Orion; passed away on November 25, 2019. She was 80-years-old. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Jesus Rosales; her father William Daugherty; and grandson Joshua Wright. She is survived by her mother Jean Daugherty; brothers, Jim (Shirley), Pete (Kayla), and Bill (Janine) Daugherty; her children, Julie (John) Burt, Jeff (Sue) Petrusha, Susan Petrusha, and Steven Petrusha; her grandchildren, Matthew (Chelsie) Petrusha, Kathryn Burt, Amy Burt, Robert Dixon and great grandchild, Makensie Petrusha.

Patricia was born in Marquette, Michigan on the Fourth of July. She dearly loved Marquette and always said that everyone was celebrating her birthday on the holiday. She grew up on Beach Drive in Lake Orion and always talked about how much she loved Tommy’s Lake. Patricia enjoyed Country music and Old Time Rock n’ Roll and dancing on American Band Stand was a cherished memory. Her family was the most important thing to her and she adored spending time with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Memorial services were held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family received friends for visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of service.