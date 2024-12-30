Ronald J. Gehrke II, 63

Ronald James Gehrke II of Ira Township, formerly of Lake Orion/Oxford and Metamora, passed away on Dec. 12, 2024 age 63.

Ronald is the dear father of Ronald III (Kaylee) of Maine and Joshua of Oxford; dear son of Sharon Gehrke and the late Ronald Gehrke Sr.; dear brother of Roxanne (Jim) Antczak and the late Carl Gehrke; dear uncle of Amanda (Chris) Gabriel and Jason (Rebecca) Antczak; great uncle of Lorelai Grace and Jack; and former husband and friend of Kelly of Oxford.

Ron graduated from Lake Orion High School in 1979. He worked at the old Hadron plant in Lake Orion, now MAG Industrial Automation in Sterling Heights, for many years. Ron loved everything building and racing, from building sandrails with his late brother Carl, to building and racing race sleds with his late father Ronald Sr. (the start of R&R Racing), son Ronald III, close long-time friend Paul Kern of Oxford and good friend Meyer Jahn of Kimball Township.

Ron also enjoyed spending time at the gun range with his son Joshua doing target shooting. Cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.

