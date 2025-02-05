Roger Gonda, 89

Roger Linwood Gonda, age 89, died peacefully at home on Jan. 31, 2025, surrounded by loving family.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 69 years, Yvonne E. Gonda, and his parents, Mary and Andrew Gonda.

Roger is survived by his sister-in-law Geraldine (Aste), children Roger (Joyce) Gonda Jr, Jeannie (Tim) Thoits, Kevin (Deborah) Gonda, Katherine (Michael) Harding, Eric (Mary) Gonda and Andrew Gonda II.

Roger had 14 grandchildren: Julianne (John) Schaal, Angela Gonda (Andrew Fisher), Roger Gonda, Robert Thoits (Danielle Tooley), Yvonne Thoits (Michael Lester), Kristin (Liam) Hand, Kevin Gonda, Michael (Annie) Harding, Cliff Harding, Philip (Grace) Harding, Laura (Evan) Choinski, Eric Gonda, Al (Sara Muenz) Gonda and Andrew Gonda III. Additionally, he loved his six great-grandchildren: Isaac and Levi Schaal, and Benjamin, Maxwell and Elayna Fisher and Louis Linwood Gonda.

Roger enjoyed being around family at his Lake Orion farm, and especially recounting tales of old to an appreciative audience. He was a graduate of Cass Technical High School in Detroit, where he met his future wife Yvonne. Roger graduated from University of Michigan Medical School in 1960, and was the first radiology resident to graduate from the Beaumont Radiology Program. He was a founding member of Southfield Radiology Associates.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 at 10 a.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., in Orion Township. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6-8 p.m and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment is at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy. Suggested donations may be made to a charity of your choosing in memory of Roger.

