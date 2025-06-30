Robotic Rehab & Relief Brings a New Approach to Pain Relief and Physical Therapy to Lake Orion

Lake Orion — If you’re stuck in pain and tired of wasting time, money, or going through the motions—a new clinic in Lake Orion may be exactly what you’ve been looking for.

Robotic Rehab & Relief, founded by husband-and-wife team Jaime and Tim Washburn, has brought cutting-edge robotic physical therapy to the area. This family-owned practice delivers precision care using the RX2600 therapeutic robot — helping people relieve pain, improve mobility and enhance performance.

“We kept hearing the same thing,” says Jaime. “People were showing up week after week, spending time and money, but still not getting better. We built this clinic to change that—to offer something that actually works.”

Traditional physical therapy often involves three sessions a week for an hour or more. Robotic Rehab & Relief provides precision robotic therapy that produces results in just one session per week. At the center of their approach is the RX2600—a therapeutic robot that releases tension, reduces pain and restores mobility—without weeks of traditional physical therapy. The real magic? This technology delivers targeted pressure, heat, and vibration to hard-to-reach muscles that are often the hidden root of pain. It’s a level of consistency and precision that manual therapy simply can’t match.

Each session is tailored to the patient’s specific needs and typically includes a combination of targeted robotic therapy, customized exercises and elements of traditional hands-on physical therapy.

At its core, Robotic Rehab & Relief is a physical therapy clinic—but with a powerful tool that helps muscles relax faster, recovery happen sooner, and patients save both time and money.

And the big difference? Most patients only need to come once a week—not three—because the treatment is that targeted and effective.

“We’re not here to keep people coming back forever,” Tim explains. “We’re here to get them real relief so they can get back to living.”

Whether you’re dealing with chronic pain, recovering from an injury, or simply not moving like you used to, Robotic Rehab & Relief offers a modern, no-nonsense alternative to conventional care. New clients can start with a $99 evaluation, customized care plan and initial treatment—designed to find and treat the root cause of the issue.

For Tim and Jaime, this isn’t just business—it’s personal. After years of Tim suffering from pain and trying several treatments (including surgery), he finally found relief with robotic physical therapy. Together, they built a space where patients are seen, heard and truly helped.

“Most of our clients walk in tired, frustrated and out of options,” says Tim. “We love showing them there’s still a path forward—and that it doesn’t have to be so complicated.”

Scan the code in the image to start your journey to wellness or visit www.roboticrr.com to learn more.