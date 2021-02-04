Robert “Rob” B. Schadel, Sr., 76, of Lake Orion

Robert “Rob” B. Schadel, Sr. of Lake Orion passed away on Jan. 30, 2021. He was 76.

Rob was born on Sept.25, 1944 to the late Richard G. and Ruth E. Schadel in Pontiac, Michigan.

He graduated from Lapeer High School and earned Bachelor and Master Degrees in Music Education from Michigan State University. After retiring from teaching, he earned another Masters in Counseling from Eastern Michigan University.

Rob taught instrumental music at Eastern Junior High in Pontiac for two years and then was the band director at Lake Orion High School for 21 years.

In 1973 he took 75 students to a music school in Switzerland for a week, and then they played concerts in Germany and Holland for two weeks. Rob was a beloved mentor to his students and they deeply respected his ability to get the best from his bands.

One of the favorite traditions for his students was the annual trip to Traverse City to march in the Cherry Festival. That was a wonderful bonding experience for all.

Rob enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting and traveling, but most of all he enjoyed being with his family.

After retirement, he enjoyed playing the euphonium with the North Oakland Concert Band for several years.

Rob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Karen Bronoel Schadel; sons Robert (Allayna) Schadel Jr. and Scott (Samantha) Schadel; sisters-in-law Karen Hill Schadel and Karen Hartman Bronoel; and grandchildren Chris, Alexis (fiance Joshua), Katie, Ben, Abby and Lily.

He was predeceased by his brother Richard, mother and father-in-law Doris and R.L. Bronoel, and brother-in-law Kenneth.

Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

The family will then receive friends the same day at the funeral home from 3-8 p.m.

A larger Celebration of Rob’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rob to the Lake Orion Band Boosters, P.O. Box 96, Lake Orion, MI, will be greatly appreciated.

Online guestbook and condolences: www.sparksgriffin.com.