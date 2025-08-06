Road work continues in Oxford and Orion

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OAKLAND COUNTY — The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) is continuing and completing this summer’s projects in Oxford and Orion townships. RCOC provided updates on several local projects to the Lake Orion Review.

Brown and Joslyn roads intersection to close from Aug. 11-24.

Canadian National Railway will close the Brown Road and Joslyn Road intersection on the Auburn Hills and Orion Township border from Aug. 11-24, for railroad crossing repairs, according to an RCOC press release.

Joslyn Road traffic can follow Waldon Road to Baldwin Road to Walton Boulevard, back to Joslyn Road and vice versa as a detour, while Brown Road traffic can follow Giddings Road to Waldon Road to Baldwin Road, back to Brown Road and vice versa.

The intersection carries approximately 40,600 vehicles every day.

Resurfacing continues on Oxford and Ray roads

The paved sections of Oxford Road, Ray Roads to Gardner Road in Oxford Township will be resurfaced by the middle of August, according to the RCOC. The project includes milling, grinding, existing pavement, resurfacing it with asphalt and creating new pavement markings and signs.

The road is still open. Ace-Saginaw Paving is the project’s contractors.

Brown Road, Giddings Road to Lapeer Road reconstruction

The RCOC and Orion Township’s reconstruction project on Brown Road from the east of the west leg of Giddings Road to Lapeer Road, M-24, is expected to be completed by mid-November, according to the RCOC’s website.

The project includes safety enhancements and the construction of new non-motorized pathways on the Auburn Hills and Orion Township border.

Work includes removing the existing concrete pavement on Brown Road, paving the road with asphalt and constructing non-motorized pathways along the north side of Brown Road, the east side of Giddings Road, the south side of Silver Bell Road and the south side of Brown Road.

It also includes installing a new traffic signal at Brown Road and the south Giddings Road intersection, adding a new center left turn-lane and right-turn lane on Brown Road near Glenmeade Lane, constructing Americans-with-Disabilities-Act-compliant pedestrian crosswalks at Brown Road and the west leg of the Giddings Road intersection and placing new pavement markings and installing new traffic signs.

Brown Road and business access remains open to two-way traffic. The project, contracted by Pro-Line Asphalt, began on June 2.

Oakwood Road resurfacing completed

Paving is completed on the RCOC’s Oakwood Road resurfacing project, according to an email from the RCOC covering weekly road construction and permit projects updates.

The project, which impacts Brandon and Oxford Townships, included milling existing pavement and paving with asphalt and creating new lane markings.

The project began on July 16, and is contracted by Ace-Saginaw Paving.

For more on the RCOC’s projects, visit rcocweb.org.