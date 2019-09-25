Road commission to close Joslyn Rd. from Waldon to Clarkston

The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) expects to close Joslyn Road to through traffic between Waldon Road and Clarkston Road in Orion Township on Saturday and Sunday to replace a culvert under the road.

The culvert is located just north of Scripps Road. During the work, residential and business access will be maintained.

The detour for through traffic is Clarkston Road to Lapeer Road (M-24) to Waldon Road, back to Joslyn Road and vice versa.

The road is expected to reopen during the evening of Sept. 29.

The work is being done by Commerce Construction of Milford, and the road commission said the work is being done on the weekend to minimize traffic impacts.

Joslyn Road carries approximately 14,000 vehicles daily. – J.N.