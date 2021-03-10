Road commission cautions drivers about gravel road conditions

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

It’s an old joke that there are two seasons in Michigan: winter and construction season.

What isn’t a joke are the potholes that sprout up quicker and more prolific than daisies – and are far more damaging.

As winter wanes and spring approaches, the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) advises drivers to use caution on the 755 miles of gravel roads in Oakland County during the upcoming weeks.

Weather over the past few weeks, ranging from snow, rain, frigid temperatures and the current warmer conditions is causing rough conditions.

“In many places, the ground remains frozen below the road surface, meaning there is nowhere for water from the rain and melting snow to go. Until the ground completely thaws, the water simply cannot be absorbed, which is causing soft and wet/muddy conditions on many gravel roads. Sunny days and consistently warmer temperatures will tremendously help dry the gravel roads so proper grading can be done,” according to a press release from the road commission.

The road commission maintains roads, including grading, in Orion Township.

Placing heavy equipment, such as road graders, on the roads can make the situation worse, so crews will continue to spot grade and add material where possible, according to the road commission.

The road commission also advises residents and business owners that culverts under driveways to businesses and homes should be cleared of leaves and debris so storm water will flow through ditches and reduce the potential for road flooding.

It is important for drivers to be aware of water over the road regardless of whether they are driving on a paved or gravel road.

For more information or to report an issue, contact the Road Commission for Oakland County at 877-858-4804 or email dcsmail@rcoc.org.