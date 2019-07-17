Road and construction projects affecting the village, township this summer

A portion of Heights Road to close for watermain replacement

The Village of Lake Orion will close Heights Road between M-24 (S. Broadway Street) and Bellevue Avenue beginning July 22 for watermain replacement under the road, according to information from the Road Commission for Oakland County.

During the closure, residential access will be maintained. The detour for eastbound traffic is Pine Tree Road to Clarkston Road to M-24, back to Heights Road.

The detour for westbound traffic is North Park Blvd/M-24 to Indianwood Road to Joslyn Road, back to Heights Road.

The work is being done Fontana Construction of Shelby Township under a permit issued by the road commission and is expected to be complete approximately Aug. 30.

Heights Road carries approximately 8,630 vehicles daily, according to the road commission. – J.N.

Central Drive rehabilitation begins mid-July

A section of Central Drive in Orion Township will undergo rehabilitation, but through traffic should be maintained during the months-long project.

The Road Commission for Oakland County and Orion Township are partnering to resurface Central Drive from Indianwood Road to the Village of Lake Orion border. Work was scheduled to begin July 15.

At least one traffic lane in each direction should be open at all times, but there will be lane closures. All traffic lanes are expected to be open by September, with landscaping installed by Sept. 20. Final closeout of the project will be June 1, 2020, according to the road commission.

The project includes pulverizing the existing road to serve as a base for four inches of new asphalt paving, some guardrail replacement and minor drainage improvements.

The project cost is $548,000, with $363,000 paid for from an Orion Township administered special property tax assessment district. The remaining $185,000 is shared evenly by the township, road commission and Oakland County general government through the Tri-Party Program, the road commission stated.

The road commission is providing project design and construction management services, while Asphalt Specialists, Inc. of Pontiac is the contractor for the project. – J.N.

Maybee Road closed at Baldwin Road until fall for improvements

The Road Commission for Oakland County closed Maybee Road at Baldwin Road last week as part of the ongoing Baldwin Road widening project.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured from Rohr Road to Gregory Road to Baldwin. Westbound traffic will travel from Baldwin Road to Gregory Road to Rohr Road and back to Maybee Road.

During this road closure, new concrete will be placed at the intersection, water lines and storm sewers will be installed and the hill reduced at the intersection to improve sight distance.

Maybee Road is expected to remain closed until later this fall. — M.K.

Lake George Road culvert replacement begins July 22

The Road Commission for Oakland County is expected to begin culvert replacement work on Lake George Road on July 22.

The detour for this closure will be Lakeville Road to Rochester Road to Stoney Creek Road, back to Lake George Road and vice versa.

Access to properties along this section of Lake George Road will be maintained at all times during the project.

This project will be funded by the RCOC for $92,000.

Construction is expected to continue on Lake George Road through late August. — M.K.

For more information and progress on road construction projects, check out The Lake Orion Review or rcocweb.org.