It’s Rivalry Night for the Lake Orion varsity basketball teams on Jan. 29 at Oakland University.

The Dragon girls varsity team will take on the Clarkston Wolves beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Dragon boys varsity team then tips off against the Oxford Wildcats at 7 p.m.

Both games are in the Athletics Center O’rena. Tickets are $5.

Concession stands will be open for both games. All public parking lots around the facility are open for parking.