Richard White, 83, of Lake Orion

Richard “Dick” Mallery White of Lake Orion died on February 3, 2022. He was 83-years-old.

Richard was the loving husband of Rose Marie; dear father of Deborah (Robert) Cazier, Randall White, and Daniel (Renata) White; grandfather of Ethan and Patrick; brother of Wanda (the late Andy) Gilmour, Lawrence (Lois) White, Robert (Donna) White, Billie (the late Ellen) White, the late Donald (the late Donna Bell) White and the late J. Douglas (the late Barbara) White; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Richard was born in Flint, Michigan, on March 2, 1938. He was raised on a farm in Swartz Creek, where he graduated from Mary Crapo High School, Class of 1956.

He joined the Navy at age 17 and served aboard the USS Diamond Head, an ammunition ship, on a tour of the Mediterranean.

After leaving the Navy, he worked as a die designer in Warren.

Richard married Rose Cupal on February 18, 1966, in Flushing. In 1969 they moved to Lake Orion where they raised their three children and lived for 53 years.

They were active in the Jaycees, forming many lifelong friendships.

Richard worked for Orion Township as Director of Public Works, retiring in 2000 after 25 years of service.

After leaving Orion Township, he worked for Pittsfield Township Water Department for a few years. After that he worked for UP Engineering under contract from the MDEQ, educating and training municipalities with small water systems. He was always willing to share his knowledge and experiences with anyone who asked.

Throughout his life, Richard enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, golf, black jack at various casinos, bocce ball with friends at Palazzo Di Bocce, and fishing at his beloved “SHACK” on Saginaw Bay.

He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, his dog Molly and all who knew him. Richard was proud to be a Navy veteran and loved his country.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 7 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion Township.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3– 8 p.m.

Interment will be Monday, February 14, 2022 at 11am at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

Suggested memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation: garysinisefoundation.org.

Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.