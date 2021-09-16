Richard Ballagh, 82, formerly of Lake Orion

Richard Lorne “Dick” Ballagh, 82, of Crystal River, Florida, formerly of Charleston, South Carolina and Lake Orion, Michigan, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 under the care of his family and Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, Florida.

He was born December 27, 1938 in Rochester, Michigan and moved to Florida in 1996. Mr. Ballagh was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and was self-employed in the maintenance field. Dick had many interests, including photography, model airplanes and lawn care.

He enjoyed helping others and even had his own airport shuttle service. He will be greatly missed.

Dick is survived by his wife Priscilla, daughters Sandra Lee White (Billy) of Walterboro, South Carolina, and Susan Ann Williams of Round O, South Carolina; his sister Janice Lou Ryan (Jack) of Crystal River, Florida; nieces Nancy Eckola (Jim), Julie Dewar (Dave), nephew Michael Bass (Kathy), grandchildren Dustin Joseph White (Danette) of Allendale, Michigan; Clifford Joseph White (Renae) of Perry, Flordia; Jacob Michael Williams (Christyna) of Walterboro, South Carolina; and Jessie Nicole Williams of Round O, South Carolina; great-grandchildren, West Joseph White, Demi Mae White and Jacob Michael Williams, Jr. step-son Frederick Shepard (Amelia) of Pace, Florida, one step-grandson, three step great-granddaughters and one step great-great-grandson and his beloved pet Snuggles.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday September 15, 2021 in the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River, Florida.

Inurnment with military honors took place at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

