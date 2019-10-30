Residents’ opposed to Gregory Meadows subdivision, tree clearing

Editor’s Note: This letter, posted on lakeorionreview.com, is in regard to The Cottages of Gregory Meadows subdivision, a proposed 72-unit planned unit development on Gregory Road.

The Orion Township Planning Commission and Board of Trustees held a joint public hearing on the proposed development on Oct. 16.

Pulte Homes of Michigan LLC, is proposing to rezone the property from Suburban Farms (SF) to Planned Unit Development (PUD) to construct 72 condominium units on approximately 32.75 acres.

We live on Rohr Road, Orion Twp. I was not able to make it to the meeting, but I wanted my concerns known.

All summer we heard nothing but construction, and tree cutting, to what used to be our quiet property. The amount of trees that have been taken out by Pulte, is a crime.

It’s one thing for adding more homes to the area, but they are destroying the land. For them to now put in another 72 units of their cheaply-made homes and destroy land, should not be what the township wants, or needs!

Our roads are crumbling from the amount of large equipment being driven down Rohr Road, Morgan Road and Gregory Road from all this home building, and from Baldwin Road construction’s so-called improvements!

The roundabouts have not solved anything, it is chaos on the Gregory Road roundabout, because no one is yielding on Baldwin Road. I don’t know how many accidents have been there, but I have seen many almost occur.

Adding more homes and more congestion seems ridiculous, trying to get out of our subdivision in the morning, you are still waiting for traffic, because no one is going the speed limit coming out of the last roundabout!

And what will happen to our schools trying to handle the influx of more children to already filled classrooms! I thought my 7-year-old grandson said it all, when he said, ‘They’re going to take out more trees, don’t they want us to breathe?’

I’m sure this won’t make a decision change, but I needed our concerns heard!

Barbara and William Romska

Orion Twp.