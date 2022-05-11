Reported weapons claims at CERC were unfounded, sheriff’s office says

Student arrested for allegedly assaulting a deputy

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Two weapons threats at a Lake Orion school last week turned out to be unfounded but a teen at the school was arrested for allegedly resisting and assaulting a police officer.

Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in Orion Township went to the Community Education Resource Center (CERC) on E. Scripps Road at 11:34 a.m. May 4 after getting a report of a gun hidden in a classroom, an incident report from the sheriff’s office.

A student reportedly told a teacher, “You know, there is a gun hidden in there.”

The school was placed on lockdown and the teacher informed the deputies of the student’s claims.

Deputies secured the building and questioned the student, a 17-year-old Orion Township boy, who told deputies he was “referring to a rubber band gun that he had seen in the connected storage room last year,” police said.

The classroom and surrounding area were searched for weapons but none were found. A petition has been submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review, the sheriff’s office stated.

As detectives were completing their investigation, they were approached by school staff who alerted them that there was a student in the school who allegedly had a gun.

Deputies located and searched the 17-year-old male student for weapons but did not find any.

“The student became belligerent, ignored deputies’ directives, became combative, and actively fought with deputies,” the incident report stated.

Deputies took the student into custody without further incident. A deputy who was injured during the incident was transported to the hospital, treated and released.

The student was safely lodged at Oakland County Children’s Village pending review, authorities said.