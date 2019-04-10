Rep. Reilly hosts April office hours

State Rep. John Reilly (R-Oakland Twp.) will hold local office hours on April 15.

Reilly will meet with residents from 6-7 p.m. at Oxford Public Library, 530 Pontiac St.; and 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Orion Township Public Library, 825 Joslyn Rd.

Reilly represents the state’s 46th District, which includes Orion, Oakland and Oxford townships.

“I value the insight that I receive during local office hours,” Reilly said. “The governor’s recent budget proposal has prompted significant feedback, and I am eager to hear from more people in our community.”

Reilly hosts local office hours on the third Monday of every month. No appointments are necessary to attend.

Contact Reilly’s office at 517-373-1798, or email JohnReilly@house.mi.gov, with inquiries, comments. – J.N.