Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s Statement on the State of the Union

WASHINGTON –– Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) released the following statement in response to the President’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night:

 

“I’m always happy to hear the President call for unity and bipartisanship, but I urge him to live by those words and, better yet, follow up with deeds. I am eager to get to work on some of the issues he raised tonight, such as lowering the price of prescription drugs and passing a once-in-a-generation infrastructure package. These are issues where we have common ground, but to deliver, we must get in a room and hammer out real compromise. To aid our work, we must dampen the vitriol and partisanship – not just in a speech but in the real work that comes next,” said Slotkin.

Note: The 8th Congressional District includes Orion Township and the Village of Lake Orion.

