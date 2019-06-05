Rep. Elissa Slotkin visits Downtown Lake Orion

U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin held a coffee-chat on Monday at ABeanToGo in Downtown Lake Orion.

Dozens of residents came to talk with Slotkin about issues such as the current political climate, House bills and what Michigan’s 8th district Representative is doing to keep her campaign promises.

Rep. Slotkin discussed her ideas for bringing more jobs to Michigan as well as her growing concerns with public health as far as breathable air and clean water.

Slotkin also addressed concerns on the growing tension between the House and Senate.

Residents had the opportunity to speak with their representative candidly and one-on-one.

Slotkin encourages anyone who has government related issues to visit her Rochester Hills office at 445 S. Livernois, Suite 316, or call directly at 517-993-0510 for further assistance. — M.K.