Registration for the senior Olympics now open

Registration for the Michigan Senior Olympics in Rochester are open now for the MSO Summer Games.

The games will be taking place August 6-16 and 22 with a couple team sports scheduled in September. Events will take place throughout Oakland and Macomb Counties with over 1,000 athletes will come from all over Michigan to complete.

Michigan Senior Olympics is a non-profit organization that promotes healthy lifestyles by organizing state games, sports competitions and health, fitness, and wellness programs for active individuals 50 years and older.

The Olympic Games take place every summer and winter and our vision is to provide all individuals 50 years plus with programs to enjoy healthy and active lifestyles.

Events include: Archery, Badminton, 3v3 Basketball, Billiards, Bowling, Cornhole, Cycling, Disc Golf, Free Throw and 3 Point Contest, Golf, Pickleball, Powerlifting, 5K & 10K, Powerwalk, Racewalk, Shuffleboard, Soccer, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Track & Field, Triathlon and Volleyball.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled to take place August 6 at Bloomer Park in Rochester Hills from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., bring your family and come join us for this free event that includes the torch arrival ceremony, music by The Sheila Landis Trio (Blues/Jazz), free food from Detroit BBQ Company, vendor tables and carnival games.

Save the Date for these great Michigan Senior Olympics upcoming events:

Opening Ceremony (Free event, Open to the community) — August 6 from 6-8 p.m. at Bloomer Park in Rochester Hills

Celebration of Athletes Dinner – August 16 at the San Marino Club with Guest Speaker Detroit Lions Alumni, Lomas Brown. Purchase your tickets for this event from the Michigan Senior Olympics office.

Bowling Fundraiser – October 16 at Classic Lanes

The deadline to register for the summer games is July 16. Visit www.michiganseniorolympics.org or call 248-608-0250 to sign up.

Moreover, MSO is in need of volunteers to help at the upcoming Summer Games.

They have many volunteer opportunities available including working check-in tables, scorekeeping and directing athletes where to go on the courses.

If you are interested in sponsorship or volunteer opportunities call 248-608-0250 or email becky@michiganseniorolympics.org.

— M.K.