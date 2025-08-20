Rebekah’s Health & Nutrition offers healthy additions for back-to-school routine

LAKE ORION — Rebekah’s Health & Nutrition Source is a one-stop shop for creating a healthy back-to-school routine, offering clean hygiene essentials, immune boosters, nutritious on-the-go snacks, supplements and more.

“We are proud to offer a variety of resources for families preparing their children to go back to school,” said Rebekah Niman, store owner, founder, and holistic health practitioner. “Making a few simple changes can be a powerful way to support your child’s focus, learning, and overall health.”

Rebekah’s offers a variety of products for a healthy start to the school year, including:

• Natural and clean hygiene supplies: unscented laundry soap, remineralizing, non-toxic toothpaste, handmade body soaps, vegan shampoo and conditioner bars, chemical-free deodorants, magnesium calming and soothing body butters.

• Nutritious and easy, on-the-go protein bars.

• Supplements to support stress relief, sound sleeping, and memory and focus.

• Immunity boosters like Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Zinc—and Rebekah’s famous Wellness 911 for complete immune system support ahead of cold and flu season.

“By choosing gentler, non-toxic products, you can help create a healthier space for your child — whether that’s at home, in their clothing, or in the air they breathe,” Niman said. “Visit Rebekah’s today and get everything you need for a healthy, focused start to the school year!”

Learn more and find the location nearest you at www.rebekahspureliving.com.