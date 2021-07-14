Real Men of Orion to host Boobs, Tubes and Dudes

It’s time for the annual Boobs, Tubes and Dudes charity event brought to you by the Real Men of Orion.

Join the Real Men of Orion at 12 p.m. on August 1 at Camp Agawam for a splash filled day to help raise money to fight breast cancer by hosting exciting Pink-Out events.

Bring your tubes, rafts, paddle boats, kayaks or anything else that floats to help try and form the world’s largest pink floating party. Make sure to wear as much pink as possible.

Tickets are $25 and include a 2021 Boobs, Tubes and Dudes t-shirt and all access to the event. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. — M.K.