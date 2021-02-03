Ready to Serve: Indoor dining resumes at area restaurants

Restaurants were able to begin offering indoor dining for patrons this week, and for many owners, it’s been a long time coming.

A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Executive Order that had prohibited indoor dining relaxed its restrictions, effective Feb. 1.

Restaurants can now offer indoor dining that does not exceed 25 percent of normal seating capacity, or 100 persons, whichever is less, according to a Jan. 22 health order from MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.

Under the new guidelines, restaurants must close by 10 p.m. and cannot reopen until 4 a.m.

Patrons must be seated in designated dining areas and groups of patrons must be separated by at least six feet, with no more than six people sitting together and groups of patrons do not intermingle, according to the order.

For Kelly Luchkovitz, owner of Times Square Deli Restaurant, the reopening couldn’t come soon enough. The restaurant, located off M-24 in the same plaze as Kroger, opened on Monday morning and had a large breakfast crowd.

Regulars Steve and Mary Treadway, who dine at Times Square once or twice a week, said they were happy to be able to once again dine out when they wish. — J.N.