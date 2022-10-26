Re-elect Jake Singer to LOCS school board!

Jake Singer is an exemplary school board member. He has earned our trust and support for re-election.
A few notable aspects of Jake’s leadership stand out:
1) He does his homework. Jake is always well researched and is prepared no matter the issue.
2) He is a critical thinker with the ability to challenge thinking, trust experts, and support teachers
3) He is a dragon through and through as a LO Graduate and parent of dragons.
Missy Butki
Lake Orion
