Re-elect Jake Singer to LOCS school board!

Jake Singer is an exemplary school board member. He has earned our trust and support for re-election.

A few notable aspects of Jake’s leadership stand out:

1) He does his homework. Jake is always well researched and is prepared no matter the issue.

2) He is a critical thinker with the ability to challenge thinking, trust experts, and support teachers

3) He is a dragon through and through as a LO Graduate and parent of dragons.

Missy Butki

Lake Orion