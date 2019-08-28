RCOC road construction projects suspended for Labor Day weekend

Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) Managing Director Dennis Kolar announced Monday that construction projects would be halted starting at 3 p.m. on Aug. 30, for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Construction will resume at 6 a.m. on Sept. 3.

“The Road Commission wants to ensure that its roads are as free of obstructions as possible during this period because of the increased traffic we typically see on a holiday,” Kolar stated. “That should help to ensure safe and convenient holiday travel for motorists in Oakland County.”

Roads that are currently closed will remain closed throughout the holiday weekend. — M.K.