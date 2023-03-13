Raymond E. Owens, 95, of Lake Orion

Raymond E. Owens of Lake Orion passed away on March 9, 2023. He was 95 years old.

Raymond is the beloved husband of the late Barbara L. Owens; dear father of Jeanie (the late Ricky) Tate, Cynthia (Fred) Anderson and Julie (Jim) Yarnall; loving grandfather of Justin Tate, Marcus (Shiloh) Anderson, Christina Anderson and Chandler Yarnall; loving great-grandfather of Alyssa (Romani), Ethan, Jaydon, Liam, Mia, Ryan, Wesley and Ava; and great-great-grandfather of Josiah.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Pearl Owens; his sister, Betty Goings; and his grandson, Tyler Yarnall.

Raymond’s family and his church were the most important things in his life. He was a proud Navy veteran who served in WWII. He worked hard and retired from Oakland County in the Maintenance Services Department.

Raymond enjoyed tinkering in his spare time and could fix anything that was broken. He loved motorcycles, eating all kinds of sweets and was a big John Wayne fan!

Raymond will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023 at the Apostolic Church of Auburn Hills. The family will receive friends for a visitation from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missionary Adam Hunley in care of the Apostolic Church of Auburn Hills.

Interment will take place at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.

Online condolences and guestbook:

www.sparksgriffin.com