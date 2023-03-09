Put all stakeholders in a room and get answers on the proposed Lumber Yard redevelopment

The ” great and powerful” OZ (Donald Trump) recently said about Putin and Zelenskyy that if left up to him he would put the two of them in a room “knock some heads together” and make them figure it out.

Not such an inane idea if put to the Lake Orion Village Council, the DDA and the village residents. Give all comers a voice and provide answers then and there.

The council meetings are fruitless for residents, probably an inconvenience for the members and consistently inconclusive without so much foot work for the caring village resident to find the outcome of a concern they may have that went unanswered during the meetings.

John Enright

Lake Orion