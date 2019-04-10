Purchase a brick at the Orion Veterans Memorial

Become apart of Lake Orion and American history by purchasing a brick at the Orion Veterans Memorial.

Located at 312 S. Broadway St. in Lake Orion, the Veterans Memorial is a sacred place dedicated to honoring the men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces.

It is also a tribute to the sacrifices those men and women made to protect their country.

Now, through April 15, you can join hundreds of individuals, families, corporations and organizations who have donated and whose names apear on the “Commemorative Walkway” which perimeters the “Pathway to Peace” where the majority of the military personnel bricks are placed. You do not have to donate in the name of a living or deceased veteran.

Make your lasting tribute by calling 248-693-6636 and purchasing your engraved brick today. — M.K.