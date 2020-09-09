Public Safety — Sept. 9

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 469 calls from Aug. 24-30, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 5

• Traffic Accidents: 13

You’re not alone; many people are having a tough time right now

An Orion Township woman is getting help after police were informed the she wanted to harm herself.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 8:25 a.m. Aug. 31 on the 1500 block of Pleasant View for a suicidal person.

Upon arriving and securing the scene, deputies determined that a 21-year-old woman was having suicidal thoughts.

Deputies transported the woman to St. Joseph’s Hospital by deputies for a mental health evaluation.

Man gets help, evaluation

An Orion Township man is being evaluated after experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 31 on the 1100 block of Arbroak for a suicidal person.

Deputies arrived, made the scene safe and determined that a man was having suicidal thoughts and wanted to harm himself and his parents.

Deputies identified a 34-year-old male, who was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital by Orion Twp. firefighters for a mental health evaluation.

Couple’s argument turns violent

A man was arrested and is awaiting a review by the county prosecutor’s office after he punched his wife in the face.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 6:49 p.m. Sept. 1 to Eagle Vista Lane for a domestic assault.

A 27-year-old man was arguing with his 30-year-old wife and the altercation became physical when he punched her in the face. Upon arrival, Deputies made the scene safe and interviewed all parties involved.

Based upon the victim’s statements and evidence, the man was arrested for Domestic Assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending prosecutor review.

Woman gets help after hallucinating

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 8:54 p.m. Sept. 1 on the 200 block of Four Seasons for welfare check on a woman who was hallucinating.

Deputies located and identified an 81-year-old female, who was transported to Beaumont Hospital by Orion Township firefighters for a mental health evaluation.

Suspected firearm in road rage

Authorities are looking for information on a suspect in a road rage incident on Sept. 2.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 6:02 p.m. in the area of Baldwin and Waldon Roads for a complaint of someone brandishing a weapon.

Deputies determined that the victims were engaged in a road rage incident with another vehicle. While stopped in traffic, the suspect’s vehicle pulled up alongside the victim and the suspect reportedly raised what appeared to be a firearm, but the victim was not certain.

The suspect allegedly pointed the weapon at the roof of the victim’s vehicle then drove off.

The suspect, who was in a white Dodge Durango, fled the scene northbound on Baldwin Road. The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 30 years old. No other information was provided.

All information was collected, and the investigation continues.

It’s right, and polite, to leave a note

Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Ash at 7:02 p.m. Sept. 2 for a Malicious Destruction of Property Report to a motor vehicle.

A 20-year-old resident reported that she parked her vehicle in a parking spot on Aug. 26 and when she returned to the vehicle on Sept. 2, she noticed a large dent and scratch on the driver’s door.

Deputies photographed the damage and are awaiting a total amount of damages from the victim.

This incident is under investigation.

Why would juveniles go to an empty home?

Well kids, no such luck tonight.

Deputies responded to the 4700 block of Catalina Drive at 7:03 p.m. Sept. 2 for a possible home invasion and spoke with the stepdaughter of the homeowner.

The stepdaughter said she stopped by the residence while her parents were up north on vacation.

Deputies then spoke with the homeowner and were advised that nobody, including their stepdaughter, was allowed at the residence while they were gone, and requested a trespassing warning be issued.

After speaking to all parties, deputies determined that individuals at the home were juveniles and contacted their parents and advised them of the situation.

The juveniles were turned over to their parents and deputies issued a written trespassing warning for the record.

Roundabouts may be confusing, but drinking and driving doesn’t help

Deputies were dispatched to the roundabout at Baldwin and Waldon roads for a traffic crash at 11:35 p.m. Sept. 2 and immediately located the vehicle and contacted the driver.

After interviewing the driver, the investigation revealed that the man had been drinking prior to the accident. He was identified as a 40-year-old Lakeville resident.

The driver was unsteady on his feet and demonstrated obvious signs that he had been drinking. He submitted to a preliminary breath test with the results being .123 blood alcohol content. A BAC of .08 is considered legally drunk in Michigan.

The driver was placed under arrest for Operating while Intoxicated and transported to the hospital for a blood draw. He was later transported to the Oakland County Jail without incident.

Drunk driver stopped after drifting out of his lane

A deputy on routine patrol was traveling northbound on Lapeer Road near Greenshield Road and observed a vehicle continually drifting over the center line at 11:33 p.m. Sept. 3.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and the vehicle was slow to stop. The vehicle finally stopped on the roadway in front of Belle Tire.

The driver was identified as a 40-year-old Orion Township man.

The deputy observed the driver had bloodshot, watery eyes, a flushed face, slurred speech and had a strong odor of intoxicants. The driver failed sobriety tests and his preliminary breath test registered .188 BAC.

The man was arrested and transported to the hospital for a blood draw, then lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending blood analysis for Operating while Intoxicated.

If you don’t like their sign, go get your own sign

Signs, signs everywhere a sign…but this Orion Township woman doesn’t want her neighbor’s sign up anymore.

Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Forest Lake Blvd. for larceny of a political sign at 12:48 p.m. Sept. 5 after a 73-year-old woman reported that she had a “TRUMP/PENCE” political sign in the yard that was stolen.

Witnesses recognized the suspect as a neighbor but did not know her name.

Witnesses followed the suspect to an address at the 500 block of Forest Lake Blvd. and watched the suspect walk into the house with the sign. The woman then refused to come to the door when witnesses began knocking.

The complainant and owner of the sign contacted police to report the incident in hopes of retrieving the sign.

Deputies attempted to knock on the door of the suspect’s home and received no answer. This incident remains under investigation.

Driver admits to heroin ‘problem’ after erratic driving

Deputies responded to a 911 call for a “Be on the look-out” for a possible drunk driver traveling east on Clarkston Road approaching Baldwin Road at 2:56 p.m. Sept. 5.

Deputies located the vehicle and observed erratic driving and then initiated a traffic stop on Clarkston Road near Scout. The driver was identified as a 36-year-old man from Oxford. He was asked to complete sobriety tests and was unable to do so as instructed.

The man admitted to having a Heroin problem but claimed he was currently on suboxone. Due to failed sobriety tests, the suspect’s driving and his admissions, deputies had probable cause to place the man under arrest for OWPD.

The driver was transported to the hospital for a blood draw and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending blood analysis.

The night keeps getting worse and worse for this woman

A deputy on routine patrol saw a vehicle traveling northbound on Lapeer Road at a high rate of speed (70-75 mph) swerving back and forth across the roadway.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop at 9:18 p.m. Sept. 6 at Lapeer and Scripps roads and identified the driver as a 39-year-old Ferndale woman.

The woman was slurring her words, had a glassy appearance to her eyes and a strong odor of fruity alcohol on her breath. She was unsteady on her feet and continued to laugh and giggle throughout the investigation.

Deputies observed an open bottle of Absolut Vodka on the passenger floor of the vehicle. A Ziploc baggie of white pills were located in the suspect’s purse, labeled RI80 (tizanidine/Zanaflex).

The woman was unable to complete sobriety tests as instructed. She consented to a breath test but refused to blow into the straw.

The woman was placed under arrest for Operating while Intoxicated and transported to the hospital for a blood draw and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending blood analysis.