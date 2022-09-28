Public Safety — Sept. 28, 2022

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 402 calls from

Sept. 19-25, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Traffic Accidents: 11

Deputies track down driver who left accident scene

A driver who fled the scene of an accident could not escape justice after Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies tracked down the suspect.

Deputies went to 4830 Baldwin Rd. (the parking Lot of Ulta) for a property damage crash at 6:01 p.m. Sept. 20.

A 38-year-old Lake Orion woman told deputies that an unknown person approached her and said that the driver of a Jeep hit her vehicle and fled the scene.

The woman said that the left rear side of her vehicle was damaged.

Deputies identified and contacted the driver who fled the scene and issued citations for the crash.

Suspects steal several items from local retailer

It appears that two women coordinated a theft at a retail business and now detectives are trying to identify and apprehend the suspects.

Deputies went to Bath and Body Works, 4808 S Baldwin Rd., at 4:16 p.m. Sept. 21 for a retail fraud report.

A store employee told deputies that two women entered the store and started selecting items off the shelves, placing them into a shopping cart.

After they finished selecting the items, one of the women exited the store.

A few minutes later, the second woman, who was pushing the cart, exited the store, passing all points of purchase without making any attempt to pay for the items.

The woman got into a black Jeep and fled the area.

All information was collected and turned over to detectives.

Searching for teen’s missing mountain bike

A 16-year-old Orion Township boy went into the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Orion Township substation at 3:43 p.m. Sept. 22 to report his mountain bike was stolen.

The teen said he was out for a bike ride on the Paint Creek Trail with a friend on Sept. 18 around 5 p.m. when they stopped on the trail near Clarkston and Kern roads.

The boy said he set his bike near the trail and walked down a ravine and rested near the creek. Approximately 20 minutes later, he returned and discovered his bicycle had been stolen, an incident report stated.

The mountain bike is a green Haro Flightline with yellow and black and a 27.5-inch wheel size. According to multiple online shops, the bike retails for $550-$600.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office.

Local business a wire fraud target in Bitcoin scam

A gas station employee who thought she was talking to the owner of the business became the victim of wire fraud and sent money via Bitcoin.

Deputies went to WOW Gas Station, 3865 S. Baldwin Rd., at 1:37 a.m. Sept. 23 for a fraud report after a 31-year-old cashier received a phone call from whom she believed was owner/ management. The caller told the employee that he needed her to send money via Bitcoin to renew three licenses for the business.

The caller instructed the cashier to remove an undisclosed amount of cash from registers and a safe. The caller provided several addresses – Bitcoin wallets – to send the money to via the Bitcoin ATM inside the business.

The cashier became suspicious and reported to management after she had sent the money.

This incident is under investigation.

The Lake Orion Police Dept.

responded to 121 calls from

Sept. 19-25, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 3

• Traffic Accidents: 17

Traffic crash on M-24

Lake Orion police responded to a traffic crash on S. Broadway Street (M-24) and Converse Court at 7:49 a.m. Sept. 19 involving a black Ford Escape and a red Dodge Caravan.

The driver of the Dodge told police that they did not see the Ford and changed lanes, striking the mirror on the Escape.

There were no injuries reported.

Arrests made on outstanding LOPD warrants

A man and a woman were arrested in separate incidents on outstanding misdemeanor warrants out of the Lake Orion Police Department last week and were given court information to reconcile their debts to society.

Sterling Heights police notified Lake Orion police on Sept. 19 that they had detained a man on a misdemeanor warrant out of Lake Orion.

Police gave the 33-year-old Shelby Township resident information to appear at the 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills on the warrant.

Dearborn police detained a 27-year-old Pontiac woman on a misdemeanor warrant out of Lake Orion on Sept. 20.

Dearborn police notified Lake Orion police officers, who had the Dearborn police give the woman information to the 52-3 District Court.

Man arrested after domestic assault incident

A 23-year-old Lake Orion man was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail for assault after a fight on Thursday morning.

Lake Orion police responded to a family fight at a residence on S. Broadway Street at 5:58 a.m. Sept. 22, investigated the incident and took the suspect into custody for domestic assault.

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 392 calls from

Sept. 12-18, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4

• Traffic Accidents: 17

Man arrested after pulling wife’s hair, throwing phone

An argument between a husband and wife turned physical and ended with the husband being taken to jail.

Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Waldon Road at 6:23 p.m. Sept. 12 for a domestic assault report after a 50-year-old Orion Township woman said her husband returned home from work and they began to argue.

Her husband allegedly pulled her hair and threw her phone, according to an incident report.

Deputies observed injuries to the woman and arrested the 51-year-old Orion Township man. He was taken to the Oakland County Jail pending criminal charges.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office declined to issue a complaint for Domestic Violence. The man was released from custody.

Vehicle just disappears from man’s driveway

A resident on the 3200 block of Baldwin Woods Drive woke up the morning of Sept. 14 to find that he did not have a way to get to work.

The 54-year-old Orion Township man said he parked his company vehicle in his driveway on Sept. 13 but when he went to his driveway the following morning he noticed that the vehicle had been stolen.

All information was collected and turned over to Auto Theft detectives.

Orion Twp. man’s phone alerts him of kayak thief

A 31-year-old Orion Township man called deputies after receiving notification on his phone that someone was in his driveway on the 600 block of Scripps Road at 1:08 p.m. Sept. 15.

Upon checking the camera, he noticed a man exit his vehicle, walk up next to the garage, pick up a kayak and put it in the bed of the truck and drive away.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect, a 78-year-old Orion Township man, who was issued a larceny citation.

Man needs a new pair of shoes – and doesn’t want to pay

An employee at Kohl’s, 4872 S. Baldwin Rd., called deputies at 4:03 p.m. Sept. 15 for a retail fraud report after spotting a man trying to steal merchandise.

The employee said the man was currently in the store removing a new pair of shoes from a box and placing them onto his feet.

The suspect took his old shoes and placed them into the box and put the box back onto the shelf.

The suspect passed all points of purchase, making no attempt to pay for the shows, and exited the store.

Deputies stopped the suspect and recovered the shoes. The 39-year-old Pontiac resident was cited and released at the scene.

Scammers use ‘pastor’ to exploit woman’s generosity

An Orion Township woman’s generosity was exploited by scammers posing as her local pastor.

Deputies went to a home on Findley Circle at 4:29 p.m. Sept. 17 for a fraud complaint after the 49-year-old woman said she received a text from her pastor stating he was visiting sick children and he could use her help.

The woman said the pastor was asking for donations and requested her to get several gift cards and give him the codes.

When the alleged pastor continued to ask for more money the victim suspected that it was a fraudulent request.

All information was collected and turned over to detectives.

Woman apparently attacks husband over cat

An Orion Township woman was arrested and faces domestic assault charges after hitting her husband with a mop and then threatening him with a golf club.

Deputies went to the 200 block of Clairmont at 11:356 p.m. Sept. 17 for a Domestic Assault incident when a 37-year-old Orion Township man said his wife became upset and started to argue about the cat being let outside.

The man said his wife picked up a mop and hit him in the groin.

The wife continued to swing the mop at him and then grabbed a golf club and started swinging it at him. telling him that she was going to hit him.

Based on statements made by both parties, and observations of the deputies, the 29-year-old woman was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail pending criminal charges.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a complaint for domestic violence.

Deputies, firefighters save man after overdose

A local man is alive thanks to Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies and Orion Township firefighters.

Deputies and the Orion Township firefighters responded to the 900 block of Alan Drive at 2:29 a.m. Sept. 18 after getting a report of a 30-year-old Orion Township man who was unconscious.

The caller said the victim was overdosing on narcotics.

Upon arrival, deputies administered two doses of Naloxone to the victim, who regained consciousness. Firefighters arrived and took over treatment.

Paramedics transported the victim to McLaren Oakland Hospital for treatment.

Social media post triggers domestic assault

A woman was arrested after choking her estranged husband over a social media post, according to an incident report.

Deputies went to the 3900 block of Queensbury at 6:37 p.m. Sept. 18 when a 40-year-old Orion Township man was assaulted by his wife.

The man told deputies that his wife came over to his mother’s residence, where he is staying, and they went into the back yard to talk.

While they were talking, the woman became upset and started yelling about a social media post the man had made. They continued to argue and the woman allegedly pushed her husband and then grabbed him around the throat.

Based on statements made by both parties, and observations of the deputies, the 29-year-old Orion Township woman was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail pending criminal charges.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a complaint for Domestic Violence.