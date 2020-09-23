Public Safety — Sept. 23, 2020

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 469 calls from Sept. 14-20 , 2020

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 5

• Traffic Accidents: 13

These thieves obviously weren’t safecrackers, so they stole the safe

Some thieves couldn’t, or wouldn’t, take the time to crack the safe after a reported break-in, so they took it.

Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Brentwood for a breaking and entering complaint at 9:48 a.m. Sept. 14.

The resident reported an unknown suspect(s) stole a small safe. The victim last saw the items in her house around Sept. 13.

She was notified by the restoration company that a base window had been broken out on Sept. 14, when she discovered the items missing. The homeowner reported that all doors and windows were locked. Deputies observed the broken window. This incident is under investigation.

A bank might’ve been safer

An Orion Township man might be a little down on his luck after someone took a great deal of cash from his home.

A 50-year-old resident reported an unknown suspect(s) stole $7,000 in cash. Deputies responded to Wren Way for a larceny complaint at 5:49 p.m. Sept. 14.

The victim last saw the money in his house around the end of August and when he returned home, he noticed that the money was missing.

The homeowner reported that friends were staying at the residence while he was gone. This incident is under investigation.

Who let the dogs out?

A child who was scratched by an unattended dog is safe, but the dog owner will have to pay up.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at the 800 block of Alan Drive for a dog at large complaint at 5:12 p.m. Sept. 18.

The caller reported two dogs were lose and one jumped on his 9-year-old grandson causing a scratch.

Responding Deputies located the two dogs until the owner was able to secure them. Deputies identified the dog owner as a 38-year-old female resident of Lake Orion.

The woman was cited for dog at large ordinance.

The dogs were returned home, and the 9-year-old victim refused any medical treatment, via his grandfather.

Man arrested for assaulting partner

A 21-year-old male was arguing with his 22-year-old partner and it turned physical when he slapped him in the face. A third-party witness also reported the incident to 911.

Deputies responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of Brown Road at 5:34 p.m. Sept. 20 for a domestic assault.

Deputies located both parties and made the scene safe, and based upon the victim’s statements and the evidence, the 21-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for Domestic Assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending prosecutor review.

Argument between roommates turns out to be a real jawbreaker

An Orion Township man was taken to jail and will have a day in court after breaking his roommate’s jaw.

Deputies responded to a 911 call in the 1400 block of Miller Road for a domestic assault at 8:12 p.m. Sept. 20.

A 31-year-old male was arguing with his 29-year-old roommate and it turned physical when he hit him in the face several times.

Deputies located both parties and made the scene safe.

Based upon the victim’s statements and the evidence, the 31-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for Domestic Assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending a prosecutor’s review.

The victim confirmed his jaw was broken.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office issued charges for Aggravated Domestic Violence due to the victims’ injuries.

The man will be arraigned in front of a magistrate at the 52nd – 3rd District Court.