Public Safety — Sept. 21, 2022

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 351 calls from

Sept. 5-11, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 3

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Traffic Accidents: 12

Broken window appears to be malicious property destruction

Deputies went to the 40 block of Sparrow Hill Drive at 12:41 a.m. on Sept. 5 for a malicious destruction of property report.

The 28-year-old resident told deputies that while inside she heard something hit a window. Upon investigating, she noticed that the outside window pane had been damaged.

All information was turned over to detectives. There are no suspects at this time.

Orion Twp. woman dies of natural causes

On Sept. 6 at 2:38 a.m., deputies, STAR EMS, and the Orion Township Fire Department were dispatched to 1200 block of Silverbell Road for an 81-year-old Orion Township woman who was not breathing and was unresponsive.

There were no signs of trauma or foul play, reports say. The body was released by the medical examiner to the funeral home.

Don’t leave valuables in your car

Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Kelly Lake Drive at 7:32 a.m. on Sept. 6 for a larceny report.

Once there, a 37-year-old Orion Township man told deputies he parked his vehicle in his driveway at around 7 p.m. on Sept. 5.

When he returned to his vehicle the next day, he noticed several items had been taken from the vehicle.

All information was turned over detectives to investigate.

Beware of fraudulent ‘AT&T’ collection notices

On Sept. 6 at 3:11 p.m., deputies received a walk-in complaint from a 80-year-old Orion Township woman who was a victim of fraud.

The woman told police she received a collection notice from AT&T for services from February 2022 to present. The victim contacted AT&T advising that this was a fraudulent account, and that she never gave anyone permission to use her information.

There are no known suspects at this time. All information was turned over to detectives.

Suspect flees scene, gets busted on OUID charges

Deputies initiated a traffic stop at 11:32 a.m. on Sept. 7 at Baldwin and Klais roads for reckless driving.

While the officer was conducting his investigation the suspect, a 37-year-old Oxford resident, fled the scene.

After a short pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle stopped at Baldwin near Stanton Road. After the investigation, the suspect was taken into custody for OUID (Operating Under the Influence of Drugs).

Deputies transported the suspect to the Oakland County Jail where he was lodged pending charges.

Make sure to review bills before authorizing payment

At 5 p.m. on Sept. 7, deputies received a walk-in fraud report complaint from a 66-year-old resident told police that she received a bill in the mail for auto insurance.

Upon reviewing the bill, the woman noticed that insurance was placed on a vehicle to a someone who lived in Georgia.

The woman immediately contacted the company to advise of the fraud.

Man arrested after blowing double the alcohol limit

Deputies were called to Baldwin and Clarkston roads at 10:41 p.m. Sept. 7 for a welfare check on a man who was sleeping behind the wheel of a car.

Deputies made contact the driver, a 36-year-old Pontiac resident, and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Deputies conducted a Preliminary Breath Tests (PBT) with the results being .176 percent Blood Alcohol Content.

The man was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw and then to the Oakland County Jail where he was released the following morning morning.

Potential criminal charges are pending lab results.

Man pulls gun in road rage incident, but other driver gets citation for being disorderly

On Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched the area of Joslyn and Judah roads for a road rage incident.

When they arrived, they discovered that two vehicles had been traveling northbound on Joslyn Road when, while merging into one lane, the first vehicle did not let the second vehicle in due to traffic.

The first vehicle had to slam on their breaks, causing the second vehicle to merge behind, reports said.

The vehicle in the rear, then proceeded to turn left onto Judah Road as the vehicle in front them was doing so.

However, the vehicle in the rear had no intention on traveling on Judah Road, the incident report stated.

The vehicle in the rear then cut off the first vehicle and exited their vehicle and approached the first vehicle, which was not stopped on Judah Road.

The owner of the vehicle that had been stopped pulled out his handgun and advised the driver who exited his vehicle not to block him in and to leave.

The man who exited his vehicle and initiated the road rage incident was issued a disorderly person citation and released at the scene.

DSW bandits get away with more than $300 in merchandise

Deputies were called to the DSW store on Baldwin Road at 4:47 p.m. on Sept. 9 for a retail fraud report.

The DSW loss prevention worker told authorities that two females entered the store and stole $349.96 worth of merchandise.

The women ran out of the store and fled the scene in a red Chevy Cruz.

Detectives will be continuing the investigation.