Public Safety — Sept. 2, 2020

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 359 calls from Aug. 24-30, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 6

• Traffic Accidents: 10

And we thought those crazy kids really had a chance to make it

An argument with his ex-girlfriend likely brought tears to this man’s eyes.

Deputies responded to SpringHill Suites by Marriott, 4919 Interpark Dr N, for an aggravated assault at 2:24 a.m. Aug. 24 and learned that a 28-year-old man was arguing with his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend when she pepper-sprayed him in the face and fled the scene.

Deputies attempted to locate the woman but were unsuccessful.

The victim refused to cooperate in the investigation.

Home improvement bandits didn’t have the power of anonymity

Guys like power tools but stores don’t like when you don’t pay for them.

Deputies were dispatched to Home Depot, 2600 block of Lapeer Road, for a retail fraud report at 6:11 p.m. Aug. 2

Deputies spoke with the manager who said that two men came into the store and selected several power tools, placing them into separate shopping carts.

Both men then pushed their shopping carts into the gardening area then exited the store passing all points of purchase, making no attempt to pay for the items.

A total of $1,494.97 worth of power tools were recovered in the parking lot.

All information and video were turned over to the detective bureau. Detectives were able to identify the suspects.

A felony warrant for Retail Fraud 3rd Degree is being requested from the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Common Sense tip: Things get so much worse when you flee police

Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Songbrook Lane at 7:42 p.m. Aug. 24 for a welfare check after Auburn Hills police requested assistance in locating an Orion Twp. driver and vehicle.

The driver was wanted in connection to an incident in Auburn Hills in which the driver fled from a traffic stop.

Deputies located the vehicle and the 69-year-old driver and Auburn Hills police took custody of the Orion Twp. resident.

Stupid criminal tip 101: don’t steal from people who can identify you

Deputies were dispatched to the 2500 Block of Lapeer Road for a retail fraud report at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 25.

The manager told police that while checking the store he noticed that a vacuum was missing.

Upon reviewing the instore video, he noticed that on Aug. 15 a man came into the store, selected the vacuum, then exited the store passing all points of purchase, making no attempt to pay.

The vacuum was valued at $799.99. The suspect was identified by the manager as a 27-year-old Pontiac resident.

All information and video were turned over to the detective bureau to continue the investigation.

Man injures himself for attention

A woman called 911 at 1:58 p.m. Aug. 25 to report that her husband was suicidal.

When deputies arrived at the residence on the 20 block of Mockingbird Drive, they saw non-life-threatening cuts on the man’s left arm.

The man admitted injuring himself for attention.

The wife told authorities that her husband also made verbal threats to kill himself.

Deputies transported the 28-year-old Orion Township resident to a nearby hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Dirty woman strips down for a good cleaning behind the day spa

For this woman, cleanliness is next to…a court date.

Deputies were dispatched to the 3700 block of Baldwin Road (Detox Day Spa) at 3:22 p.m. Aug. 25 for a female bathing in the parking lot.

They located the 33-year-old woman and determined that she arrived for an unconfirmed appointment and asked the manager if she could take a shower.

When the manager told her they did not have a shower, she went to the rear of the building, took her clothes off to her underwear and began to rinse off with a hose.

The female was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and released to a friend pending a court date.

So that’s how they do it in Texas

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call at 11:04 a.m. Aug. 26 from a concerned citizen about a man standing next to his vehicle with his pants down.

Deputies went to the 4900 block of Baldwin Road and found the man in his vehicle.

An investigation revealed the driver, a 34-year-old Arlington, Texas resident, was under the influence of alcohol and had defecated outside his vehicle.

The driver submitted to a breath test with the results being .246 percent blood alcohol content, more than three times the legal limit.

The driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and transported to the hospital for a blood draw.

He was transported to the Oakland County Jail without incident.

Domestic assault lands Orion man a date in court

Deputies responded to a 911 call in the 3700 block of Baldwin for a domestic assault at 3:03 p.m. Aug. 26 after a man grabbed his partner’s throat.

A 44-year-old man was arguing with his 37-year-old partner and it turned physical. He then fled the scene.

Deputies located the suspect and, based upon the victim’s statements and the evidence, arrested him for domestic assault. He was lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

A warrant for domestic assault was authorized by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office and the man was arraigned in front of a magistrate at the 52nd/3rd District Court.

Ex-employee wanted a severance package — so he just took one

Deputies were dispatched to the Orion Twp. Substation at 12:34 p.m. Aug. 26 to speak with a man about a suspect who stole several tools from his storage unit.

The victim, a 60-year-old Oxford resident, said the tools were stored in a storage unit on the 1700 block of Waldon Road.

He said he believes an employee who was recently terminated entered the yard using his code and entered the storage locker removing several tools and a generator.

Deputies checked the area for video and any witnesses. All information, and evidence was collected and turned over to the detective bureau, which identified the suspect, a 33-year-old Flint resident.

The man admitted to taking the property and authorities are seeking a warrant for felony larceny from the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Some of the tools that were reported stolen were recovered.

Brazen Bobcat bandit, bad credit card

Deputies were dispatched to 200 block of Clarkston Road (Lake Orion Equipment Rental) at 4:44 p.m. Aug. 28 to speak with an individual regarding the theft of rental property.

Deputies met with the owner, a 35-year-old Oakland Twp. resident, who said he rented a Caterpillar Bobcat and a trailer on Aug. 26 to the suspect.

After several attempts to contact the suspect, the owner tried to extend the rental on the credit card and determined the credit card was no good.

The suspect is a 24-year-old Romulus resident. All information and evidence were turned over to the detective bureau.

How is she still conscious?

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 6:44 p.m. Aug. 28 from a concerned citizen who saw vehicle swerving all over the road.

The citizen was traveling west on Clarkston Road and saw a white Chevy Malibu driving slowly and swerving in and out of lanes.

Deputies responded to the area of Clarkston and Joslyn roads, located the vehicle and observed it driving slowly, swerving and almost hitting the vehicle in front of it. Authorities initiated a traffic stop and, upon contact with the driver, detected a strong odor of intoxicants.

The driver, a 40-year-old Orion Twp. woman, admitted to drinking alcohol. Due to her intoxication level, she was unable to perform field sobriety test properly. A preliminary breath test revealed she had a blood alcohol content four times the legal limit.

The woman was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and transported to the hospital for a blood draw. She was subsequently lodged at the Oakland County Jail. The case is pending toxicology results.

Autumn is coming — watch out for leaf blower thieves

Deputies were dispatched to 20 North Baldwin Marathon Gas Station for a larceny report at 12:18 p.m. Aug. 29.

A 29-year-old man reported that he arrived at the gas station at approximately 7:15 a.m. to get gas.

He then went to his job when he noticed that his leaf blower had been stolen. There was no damage to the trailer.

All evidence was collected and turned over to the detective bureau.

It’s a two-for-one deal

A concerned citizen called 911 at 2:27 p.m. Aug. 29 about a vehicle driving all over the road.

Deputies located a vehicle in the parking lot of Dunham’s. An investigation revealed that the driver, a 34-year-old Davisburg resident, had a suspended driver’s license and that the passenger, a 32-year-old Waterford resident, had an outstanding warrant.

The driver was issued a citation for Driving While License Suspended and released pending a court date. The passenger was placed under arrest for the warrants and transported to the jail without incident.

Smash and grab from woman’s car

Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Irvine Road at 10:28 a.m. Aug. 30 for a Larceny complaint.

A 19-year-old victim reported that she parked her vehicle in her driveway at approximately 8:30 a.m. the day before.

The woman said she was notified by her father at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 30 that the passenger window was broken. The woman also noticed that her backpack containing her computer and accessories had been stolen.

All information and video were gathered and turned over to the detective bureau.

Traffic stop leads to confiscated heroin, suspended driver’s license

While on routine patrol, deputies noticed a suspicious vehicle heading northbound on Lapeer Road at 7:14 p.m. Aug. 30.

Upon running a license plate check, it was discovered that there was a registration violation.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and an investigation revealed the driver, a 35-year-old Lake Orion resident, had a suspended driver’s license. A search of the driver revealed a small container, the contents of which were suspected to be heroin.

The woman confirmed the substance was heroin, which was confiscated. The driver was released at the scene. The investigation continues.