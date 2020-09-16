Public Safety — Sept. 16

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 469 calls from Aug. 24-30, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 5

• Traffic Accidents: 13

Domestic abuse case being reviewed

Deputies responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Bluebird Hill for a domestic assault at 11:05 a.m. Sept. 7.

A 22-year-old female had a verbal altercation with her 22-year-old boyfriend that became physical. Based upon the victim’s statements and evidence, the case will be sent to the Oakland County Prosecutor for review.

Son didn’t keep his distance

A 69-year-old resident reported his son, whom he has a Personal Protection Order (PPO) against, was at his residence.

Deputies responded at 5:33 p.m. Sept. 7 on the 100 block of Ontario Court for a trouble call.

Responding Deputies located and identified the suspect, age 31, and confirmed he was in violation of a court order and placed him under arrest.

The man was lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending PPO violation hearing.

Woman tries a five-finger discount

Stealing a few small items is likely going to land a woman in big trouble.

Deputies were dispatched at 8:29 p.m. Sept. 9 to the 1000 block of Lapeer Road to the Speedway gas station for a retail fraud in progress.

The investigation revealed a woman entered the store at approximately 7:50 p.m. and proceed to select several items and then place them into her pockets.

The suspect exited the store, passing all points of purchase, making no attempt to pay for the items.

Deputies identified and upon locating the woman, recovered the stolen items. The woman was issued a trespass warning.

A warrant was requested for Retail Fraud 2nd degree.

That’s just malicious, and wasteful

An unknown suspect took their propensity for destruction out on a woman’s tires for seemingly no reason.

Deputies responded to the 3400 block of Yosemite for a malicious destruction of property report at 8:51 p.m. Sept. 11.

A 57-year-old resident reported that she parked her vehicle in her driveway at 11 p.m. the night before.

In the morning, the victim discovered that all four of the vehicle tires had been punctured during the night.

The tires were flat, and deputies observed a small puncture in the sidewalls of the tires.

This incident is under investigation.

Oxford woman arrested for smoking pot while driving; Oxford man has a gun and no CPL

An Oxford woman was taken to jail after smoking marijuana while driving, while an Oxford man is potentially facing charges for possessing a concealed weapon.

Deputies responded to the area of Joslyn and Clarkston roads at 12:03 p.m. after a concerned citizen that witnessed a vehicle being operated erratically.

The citizen said they saw the driver smoking suspected marijuana and passing it to a passenger in the vehicle.

Deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Joslyn.

The female driver was identified as a 21-year-old Oxford resident, who admitted to smoking marijuana and was unable to complete sobriety tests as instructed.

The woman was transported to the hospital for a blood draw and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending blood analysis.

Deputies identified the passenger of the vehicle as a 23-year-old man from Oxford, who admitted he had marijuana wax and a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic gun in the back seat.

The passenger admitted he did not have a Concealed Pistol License. Deputies confiscated the firearm and the man was released at the scene.

Deputies are seeking a warrant for Carrying a Concealed Weapon without a license.

Intoxicated Oxford man flees the scene of an accident he caused

An Oxford man fled the scene of a traffic accident he caused while intoxicated, his third drunk driving offense.

The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for a traffic crash at Lapeer and Clarkston roads at 4:40 p.m. Sept. 12.

Upon arrival, deputies were advised that the driver responsible for the crash had driven away from the scene. They located the vehicle and driver just north of the accident, uninjured.

An investigation revealed the driver, a 64-year-old Oxford resident, was under the influence of alcohol.

The driver submitted to a preliminary breath test (PBT) with the results being .24 percent blood alcohol content (BAC), three times the legal limit of .08.

Further investigation revealed the driver had two prior convictions for operating while intoxicated (OWI).

The man was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated 3rd Offense and transported to the hospital for a blood draw.

He was subsequently lodged to the Oakland County Jail without incident.

Woman’s drunken ‘donuts’ lead to tree crash and trip to the slammer

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call at 8:34 p.m. Sept. 12 regarding a vehicle operating recklessly in the parking lot of Mr. C carwash on the 700 block of Lapeer Road.

It was reported that the driver was doing “donuts” and struck a tree.

An investigation revealed the driver, a 39-year-old Orion Township resident, was under the influence of alcohol. She submitted to a PBT with the results being .22 percent BAC.

The woman was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated and transported to the hospital for a blood draw.

She was subsequently lodged the Oakland County Jail without incident.

Houdini steals firearms from home

Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Queensbury at 12:15 p.m. Sept. 13 for a breaking and entering complaint.

A 48-year-old resident reported an unknown suspect(s) stole several firearms and other valuables from her home.

The woman last saw the items in her house around Sept. 10, prior to leaving on vacation.

When she returned home on Sept. 13, she discovered the items missing.

The homeowner reported that all doors and windows were locked.

Deputies processed and collected evidence at the scene.

This incident is under investigation.