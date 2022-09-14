Public Safety — Sept. 14, 2022

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 402 calls from

Aug 29-Sept. 4, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 1

• Traffic Accidents: 10

Camera catches tire theft, detectives working to ID thief

Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Gainsborough Road for a larceny complaint at 4:02 p.m. on Aug. 29.

A 20-year-old Orion Township resident told police that he received a notification from his home camera of movement in the front yard.

When the man checked the camera, he noticed a man had pulled up and had taken several tires that were for sale in the yard.

The suspect is currently unknown.

All information was collected and turned over to detectives as the investigation continues.

Detectives investigate theft from Ace Harware

On Sept. 3 at 3:14 p.m., deputies were called to the Ace Hardware on Baldwin Road for a retail fraud report.

Once there, an employee told deputies that two people entered the store, went to an aisle, selected several items and concealed those items on themselves.

They then both left the store, passing all points of purchase and making no attempt to pay for the items, got into a vehicle and drove away from the area.

All information was collected and turned over to detectives. The investigation is ongoing.

10-year-old assaults younger neighbor, case documented

Police were called to Mockingbird Lane on Sept. 3 at 6:14 p.m. for an assault report.

A 37-year-old resident told police that her 9-year-old son was assaulted by a 10-year-old neighbor.

The Orion Township woman further said that her son was outside playing when the neighbor walked up and punched him several times in the head and body.

The woman told deputies that she did not want to press charges but wanted the incident to be documented.