Public Safety — Sept. 1, 2021

The LOPD responded to

127 calls from Aug. 23-29, 2021

• Felony Arrests: 0

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4

• Traffic Accidents: 4

Beware: thieves continue to target catalytic converters

Lake Orion police are investigating after an employee at a S. Broadway Street business reported at 8:41 a.m. Aug. 26 that a delivery truck had the catalytic converter stolen sometime overnight.

Bad driver should fess up

Lake Orion police went to N. Anderson and Flint streets at 8:20 p.m. Aug. 26 for a hit-and-run traffic crash.

One person reported that another vehicle hit their black Ford Escape while it was parked. The driver responsible for the crash left without notifying police or the victim.

Lake Orion man is arrested by Lapeer PD on misdemeanor warrant

A 29-year-old Lake Orion man was arrested by Lapeer County police on a misdemeanor warrant out of Lake Orion.

The man was given a court appearance date and released.

Turn when it’s clear

Lake Orion police responded to a traffic crash at 6:20 p.m. Aug. 28 at S. Broadway Street and Converse Court after a vehicle making a right turn pulled out on to M-24 in front of a vehicle northbound on M-24.

The driver of the turning vehicle thought the other vehicle was turning, a police report stated.

There were minor injuries reported.

Man breaks into his own apartment

Lake Orion police went to an apartment building on S. Broadway Street at 10:47 p.m. Aug. 28 for a suspicious individual and suspected breaking and entering in progress at the complex.

A man was seen trying to use a brick to break a window.

Police determined the man had locked himself out of his own apartment and was trying to break a window to get inside.

The paint doesn’t match

Lake Orion police responded to a traffic crash on Anderson Street near Flint Street at 10:09 a.m. Aug. 29 after a gold Jeep Liberty scraped red Toyota Camry while trying to park. No injuries were reported.

No major incidents during Dragon on the Lake, police chief says

Lake Orion Police Chief Harold Rossman said there were no major incidents reported to the police over the weekend.

“People were very well-behaved during the Dragon on the Lake. I would say a pretty successful weekend, other than the heat,” Rossman said.