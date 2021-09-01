Public Safety — Sept. 1, 2021

The LOPD responded to
127 calls from Aug. 23-29, 2021
• Felony Arrests: 0
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4
• Traffic Accidents: 4
Beware: thieves continue to target catalytic converters
Lake Orion police are investigating after an employee at a S. Broadway Street business reported at 8:41 a.m. Aug. 26 that a delivery truck had the catalytic converter stolen sometime overnight.
Bad driver should fess up
Lake Orion police went to N. Anderson and Flint streets at 8:20 p.m. Aug. 26 for a hit-and-run traffic crash.
One person reported that another vehicle hit their black Ford Escape while it was parked. The driver responsible for the crash left without notifying police or the victim.
Lake Orion man is arrested by Lapeer PD on misdemeanor warrant
A 29-year-old Lake Orion man was arrested by Lapeer County police on a misdemeanor warrant out of Lake Orion.
The man was given a court appearance date and released.
Turn when it’s clear
Lake Orion police responded to a traffic crash at 6:20 p.m. Aug. 28 at S. Broadway Street and Converse Court after a vehicle making a right turn pulled out on to M-24 in front of a vehicle northbound on M-24.
The driver of the turning vehicle thought the other vehicle was turning, a police report stated.
There were minor injuries reported.
Man breaks into his own apartment
Lake Orion police went to an apartment building on S. Broadway Street at 10:47 p.m. Aug. 28 for a suspicious individual and suspected breaking and entering in progress at the complex.
A man was seen trying to use a brick to break a window.
Police determined the man had locked himself out of his own apartment and was trying to break a window to get inside.
The paint doesn’t match
Lake Orion police responded to a traffic crash on Anderson Street near Flint Street at 10:09 a.m. Aug. 29 after a gold Jeep Liberty scraped red Toyota Camry while trying to park. No injuries were reported.
No major incidents during Dragon on the Lake, police chief says
Lake Orion Police Chief Harold Rossman said there were no major incidents reported to the police over the weekend.
“People were very well-behaved during the Dragon on the Lake. I would say a pretty successful weekend, other than the heat,” Rossman said.
The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation
responded to 332 calls from
Aug. 23-29, 2021
• Felony Arrests: 1
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4
• Traffic Accidents: 8
Thieves continue to steal catalytic converters from vehicles
An Oxford resident called deputies after parking her vehicle in a lot on the 1200 block of Lapeer Road on Aug. 23.
When she returned the next morning, she noticed that the catalytic converter was missing.
In another incident, a 60-year-old Orion man said that two vehicles were parked in the parking lot of his business, 4800 block of Joslyn Road, before he left on vacation.
When he returned to his vehicles on Aug. 25, he noticed that the catalytic convertors had been removed from the vehicles.
All information was turned over to Oakland County Sheriff’s Office auto theft detectives.
Orion Twp. woman never ordered anything from GameStop
A 60-year-old resident called authorities on Aug. 24 after she received an email from GameStop, and an email from her financial institution informing her of two orders that were placed using her personal information.
The woman notified both parties that she never placed the orders and wanted them canceled, adding that she did not authorize anyone to use her personal information.
OSCO detectives are continuing the investigation.
ATV stolen from front yard
A 37-year-old Orion Twp. resident went to the Orion Twp. Substation on Aug. 26 to report that while doing work on their residence, the resident left the ATV in the front yard.
On Aug. 11 the resident noticed that the ATV had been stolen. There are no suspects at this time.All information was turned over to OCSO Auto Theft Detectives.
Deputies find drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop
While on routine patrol at 3:15 a.m. Aug. 27, deputies saw a vehicle without a visible license plate speeding on Lapeer Road near Clarkston Road.
Deputies stopped the vehicle. The driver, a 29-year-old Flint man, failed to show all required documents.
Deputies got permission to search the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia.
The man was issued a citation and released on the scene.
Dispute lands one brother in jail
A 47-year-old Orion Twp. man was arrested for domestic assault after punching his 43-year-old brother, also a township resident, in the face.
Deputies went to Starling Hill Drive at 3:04 p.m. Aug. 28 and learned that the two were having an argument when the suspect punched his brother in the face.
Based upon the victim’s statements and the evidence, the older brother was arrested and lodged at the Oakland County Jail.
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a complaint for Domestic Violence. The warrant was authorized by a magistrate from the 52nd-3rd District Court. The suspect is awaiting arraignment.
When you shop Menards – you still have to pay for purchases
A man tried to return merchandise he never purchased at Menards
Deputies went to Menards, 465 Brown Rd., at 9:02 p.m. and spoke with an employee who said a 59-year-old man entered the store and went to the outdoor power section, selecting a pole saw.
The suspect went to the return counter and attempted to return the saw.
When the employee asked for the man’s ID, the suspect said he did not have it and exited the store passing all points of purchase making no attempt to pay for the items.
Detectives are continuing the investigation.