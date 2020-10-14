Public Safety — Oct. 14, 2020

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 431 calls from Sept. 28 – Oct. 4 , 2020

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4

• Traffic Accidents: 25

These guys should not be roommates

Deputies responded to a 911 call in the 1400 block of Miller Road at 8:07 p.m. Oct. 2 for a domestic assault when one man assaulted another over a cell phone.

A 31-year-old man was arguing with his 29-year-old male roommate over a cellphone. The argument escalated when the 31-year-old suspect physically assaulted the 29-year-old victim.

The victim sustained minor injuries but declined medical attention. The suspect had been arrested on Sept. 20 for Domestic Violence on the same victim, after breaking the victim’s jaw.

As part of his bond conditions, the suspect was not to return to the residence, nor have contact with the victim.

The suspect was arrested again for domestic violence and Violation of his bond conditions. He was subsequently lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending prosecutor review.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a warrant for domestic violence. The man was arraigned in front of Magistrate Marshall of 52nd – 1st District Court and given a $2,500 bond, with 10 percent surety.

That’s why it’s a good idea to get insurance on your packages

Deputies responded to the Federal Express, 1601 Brown Rd., at 7:50 p.m. Oct. 2 for an Embezzlement complaint.

A manager reported that one of the employees had opened a package and stole a pair of sunglasses worth $1,000. The investigation revealed the employee, a 23-year-old resident of Orion, stole the glasses and gave them to another employee.

Deputies recovered the glasses from the other employee, a 20-year-old resident of Pontiac. Both suspects were cooperative with the investigation and were released at the scene.

A warrant request for Embezzlement was forwarded to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Woman arrested after drunk driving, fleeing accident scene

A woman is in jail and awaiting charges after crashing the vehicle she was driving, fleeing the scene and then having a friend lie to police about the accident.

Deputies responded to an accident report of vehicle that had driven off the road at 1:09 a.m. Oct. 3.

Upon arrival, police saw a Chevrolet Cruze off the roadway between two trees with its hazard lights on and a man was standing by the vehicle. The man said he was driving the car and something broke, causing him to drive off the road.

During the investigation, deputies learned the man’s claim was false and in fact the driver of the vehicle had walked away.

Deputies then found the driver, a 28-year-old woman, at her friend’s residence. She was uninjured and declined medical attention, and admitted to driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

She also had signs of intoxication and given field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test, with a result of .201 blood alcohol content (BAC), two-and-a-half times the legal limit of being legal drunk.

The woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated and transported to the hospital for a blood draw.

She was subsequently lodged at the Oakland County Jail. Upon return of the blood results, a warrant will be submitted to the prosecutor’s office for the charge of OWI/Super Drunk.

Woman targeted in online relationship scam

An Orion Township woman is out $22,000 after an online relationship scam on Facebook Friends.

The woman told authorities on Oct. 4 that she was befriended by an unknown person on Facebook and they began to communicate for weeks, developing an online relationship.

The suspect then stated he was going overseas to start some contracting work for the government and told the woman that he desperately needed money in order to purchase machinery for his job and urgently requested she wire the money to him through PayBis-Simplex, a currency exchange platform used often for crypto currency transactions such as bitcoin.

The suspect is unknown, and this person has deleted his Facebook account and phone, leaving little traceable evidence considering these transactions are facilitated outside of the United States, police reported.

Must’ve been a full moon

Deputies responded to a 911 call in the 10 block of Eagle Vista Lane at 11:39 p.m. Oct. 4 for a domestic assault.

A 51-year-old female was arguing with her 33-year-old boyfriend when it turned physical – she bit him on the leg and buttocks. Based upon the victim’s statements and the evidence, the woman was placed under arrest for domestic assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending prosecutor review.