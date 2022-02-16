Public Safety — OCSO and LOPD — Feb. 16, 2022

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded to 279 calls from Feb. 7-13, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 0 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Traffic Accidents: 17

The ski mask didn’t raise any alarms?

Deputies were dispatched to Menards, 465 Brown Rd., after a man pushed a shopping cart with $1,176.60 worth of merchandise out of the store around 12:15 p.m. Feb. 8.

The unknown man was wearing a ski mask and exited the store and loaded the items into a maroon Ford F-150.

Deputies were able to get a license plate for the vehicle and detectives are following up on the case.

Thief walks out of the store

Deputies were dispatched to Kohls, 4872 Baldwin Rd., at 5:34 p.m. Feb. 9 for a man who walked out of the store with $438 worth of merchandise.

The unknown white male exited the store, loaded the items into a silver Buick LeSabre. Detectives are following up on the case.

Holly Twp. man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing deputies

While on patrol at 9:01 p.m. Feb. 8, deputies saw a vehicle commit multiple traffic offenses in the area of Clarkston Road and Scout Avenue and stopped the vehicle.

The driver, a 39-year-old Holly Township man, pulled his vehicle over and then exited and fled on foot. Deputies pursued the suspect on foot and a deputy was able to deploy their taser stopping the fleeing man.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Deputies then detected a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the suspect and the man was transported to the hospital for a blood draw. Chemical test results are pending.

The suspect was safely lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.

The man was later arraigned on the charges of Felony – Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer, Misdemeanor – Operating While Intoxicated and Misdemeanor – Driving While License Suspended 2nd Offense. He was given a $10,000, 10 percent bond.

Theft at construction site

Deputies were dispatched to the 4900 block of Glenora Drive off Brown Road at 10:06 a.m. Feb. 9 for a report of several thousand dollars worth of plumbing and electrical materials stolen from new construction builds.

There are no witness(es) or suspect(s) at this time. Detectives will continue the investigation.

If anyone has information regarding the theft, call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Relationship argument turns to reported domestic assault

It wasn’t a happy Valentine’s Day for one couple whose argument turned physical.

Deputies went to Crosbie Court at 12:55 a.m. Feb. 13 for a domestic assault complaint when a 44-year-old Orion Township woman said that she started arguing with her 47-year-old husband over relationship issues when he allegedly assaulted her.

The victim said that her husband grabbed her and shoved her into the counter, injuring her elbow and hip. Deputies interviewed both parties and, based upon the victim’s statements and the physical evidence, arrested the husband for domestic assault and took him to the Oakland County Jail pending prosecutor review.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office declined to issue charges and the man was released from custody.

Argument over flowers leads to domestic assault

Authorities are investigating a 29-year-old Orion Township woman who allegedly assaulted her partner after a dispute over flowers.

Deputies went to Bluebird Hill Drive at 6:20 p.m. Feb. 13 when a 25-year-old Orion Township woman said that her partner, a 29-year-old resident, started arguing with her about flowers.

The suspect reportedly grabbed the victim around the neck and threw her to the floor. At this point the suspect left the residence.

Deputies checked several locations for the suspect and were unable to locate her.

All information turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

The LOPD responded to 135 calls from Feb.7-13, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 4

• Traffic Accidents: 3

Lake Orion police arrest woman on felony warrant

Lake Orion police were conducting a welfare check at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 7 and discovered that a 48-year-old woman from Curran, Michigan who was in Lake Orion had a felony warrant out for her arrest.

Police detained the woman and notified the police department holding the warrant.

Mysterious missing prescription

Lake Orion police went to a home on Lookout Lane at 12:19 p.m. Feb. 8 after a resident reported a missing prescription that was to be delivered by mail.

Police are investigating.

Chain reaction accident

There was a three-vehicle accident at 3:57 p.m. Feb. 8 on S. Broadway Street (M-24) at Atwater Street. A red Jeep rear ended a white Chrysler, which was then pushed into a red GMC.

There were no injuries reported.

More accidents on M-24

There were no injuries reported in an accident on S. Broadway Street (M-24) and Smith Court at 4:23 p.m. Feb. 8.

A black Dodge Ram making a left turn on to southbound M-24 struck a Kia in the turn lane.

Case of the pop battle bandit

A resident on Algene Street called police on Feb. 10 to report that someone had stolen pop bottle returns from the residence.

Police are investigating.

Lake Orion man arrested on misdemeanor warrant

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department notified Lake Orion police at 11:43 a.m. Feb 11 that they had arrested a 69-year-old Lake Orion man on a LOPD misdemeanor warrant.

The man was given court information.

Man arrested on multiple warrants

Lake Orion police were investigating a larceny at 4:35 p.m. Feb. 11 and discovered that a 53-year-old Warren, Michigan man had numerous warrants.

The man was arrested and all of the police agencies holding the warrants were notified.

Failing to stop causes three-car accident on M-24

A blue Chevrolet vehicle rear ended a Jeep and that Jeep was pushed into another Jeep in a three-car accident on M-24 and Atwater Street at 2:53 p.m. Feb. 11.

There were no injuries reported.

Lake Orion police arrest Detroit man on numerous warrants

Lake Orion police made a traffic stop at N. Park Boulevard (M-24) and Shadbolt Street at 12:19 a.m. Feb. 12 and discovered the driver, a 28-year-old Detroit man, had numerous warrants for his arrest.

All law enforcement agencies holding the warrants were notified.

Orion Twp. arrested for drunk driving, possession of a firearm

Lake Orion police spotted a vehicle on M-24 near S. Broadway Street without its lights on at 1:01 a.m. Feb. 12 and stopped the vehicle.

The driver, a 24-year-old Orion Township man, showed signs of intoxication. The man failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.

Blood Alcohol Content results were .13 percent. A BAC of .08 is considered legally intoxicated in Michigan.

The driver was also in possession of a firearm.