Public Safety — Nov. 4, 2020

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 444 calls from Oct. 19-25, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 0 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 1 • Traffic Accidents: 5

Resourceful thieves manage to steal heavy construction equipment

Some thieves showed their resourcefulness and determination by stealing a construction bucket from a job site.

Deputies were dispatched to the Joslyn and Heights roads area at 8:56 a.m. Oct. 19 for a larceny report when a 40-year-old man reported he was working on a construction project on Oct. 17 and left the job site around 3 p.m.

Upon returning to the site on Oct. 19, he noticed that a ditch bucket used in construction had been stolen. There was no damage to the machine.

All evidence was collected and turned over to the detective bureau to continue the investigation.

Scammer targets teen with bogus ‘narcotics investigation’

A phone scammer convinced a teen to send money after telling the teen he was under investigation.

Deputies responded to the 3500 block of Kern Road on Oct. 19 for a fraud complaint after an 18-year-old resident reported that he received several calls from a 248 number and before finally answering the caller.

The unknown person on the phone indicated that the teen was the focus of a narcotics investigation and continued to say that the teen needed to send money through bitcoin in order to stop the investigation.

The victim sent $2,600 dollars through bitcoin. After sending the money, the teen determined that this was a fraudulent call.

Information was collected and turned over to the detective bureau to continue the investigation.

Victim didn’t launder money, but did send it to scammer

A 17-year-old resident reported that she received a call from a 248 number and when she answered it the man on the phone identified himself as a U.S. Marshal and told her someone was using her social security number and name to launder money.

Deputies responded to the 3800 block of Camden Place at 6:07 p.m. Oct. 19 for the fraud complaint.

The unknown person told the victim that she would have to go to her bank, withdraw $4,000 and send it through Bitcoin to him in order to prove she wasn’t a criminal.

The victim determined after sending the money that the calls was fraudulent.

The detective bureau is continuing the investigation.

Family feud leads to broken light

An son demands to see his father, but the father just wants his son to leave him alone.

Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Ontario Court for a domestic assault report at 11:44 p.m. Oct. 20, after a 31-year-old resident returned home and went into the house and immediately went to his father’s bedroom banging on the door and demanding to enter.

The 69-year-old father repeatedly told his son to leave, the son then forced his way through the door. As he entered the bedroom, his father swung his cane, striking a globe on the ceiling fan, breaking it.

Deputies determined that no assault took place and the son was transported to a friend’s residence in Auburn Hills without incident.

Dog owner cited after warnings

Deputies responded to the 700 block of Highville for a barking dog at large complaint at 11:34 p.m. Oct. 23, and, upon arrival, observed a large black dog barking, off a leash and on a neighbor’s property.

Deputies notified and cited the owners for dog-at-large (disorderly conduct) after it was determined the owner had been provided warnings the past.

Drinking and shooting don’t mix

An Orion Township man learned it’s never a good time to play with guns, especially after drinking.

Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Ravine Drive at 11:26 p.m. Oct. 24 for a shot’s fired report and spoke with a 57-year-old resident who said that he was sitting on his couch when he heard gun shots outside and his sliding glass door was damaged.

Deputies determined that four to five shots were heard by the neighbors and located damaged property.

An OCSO evidence tech processed the scene.

Investigators followed up during daylight hours and located additional evidence, along with the apartment building from where the shots originated.

A 26-year-old resident was interviewed and admitted he had indeed fired his handgun while intoxicated and the rounds ricocheted off the pavement striking the vehicle and apartment.

Deputies collected the man’s firearms as evidence and the case is being reviewed by the prosecutor’s office.

Woman’s license plate is stolen — hope it wasn’t personalized

Deputies were dispatched to 2700 block of Cedar Key at 3:38 p.m. Oct. 24 to speak with a woman regarding the theft of her license plate.

The 58-year-old resident told authorities that she walked out to her vehicle and noticed that her license plate was missing, along with the retaining screws.

The suspects are unknown and the investigation continues.

Ouch! That’s what you call a selfshot

Deputies, the Oakland and Orion Township Fire Departments responded to the Bald Mountain Shooting Center at 2500 Kern Road on the report of an accidental shooting at 4:03 p.m. Oct. 24.

A 53-year-old Temperance, Michigan man accidentally discharged his weapon when he was drawing it from the holster and shot himself in the right leg.

The Oakland Township Fire Department transported the man to Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital for treatment.

Smashed car window will cost a lot

A 31-year-old man on the 3500 block of Baldwin Road reported that the driver’s side window of his vehicle had been broken out.

The victim told authorities that the damage occurred sometime between 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 8:22 a.m. on Oct. 25.

Deputies photographed the damage and are awaiting a total estimate from the victim.

This incident is under investigation.

Thieves with culture?

Deputies were dispatched to Cardinal Hill Drive at 2:43 p.m. Oct. 22 to speak with a woman about the theft of several decorative items from her property.

The victim told authorities that she had several statues and pots stolen from her property.

A witness provided deputies with a license plate of a vehicle seen at the time of the theft.

