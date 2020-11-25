Public Safety — Nov. 25, 2020

The LOPD responded to

77 calls from Nov. 16-22, 2020

The father was arrested for Domestic Third Degree and was arraigned at 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills on Nov.19.

Upon investigating the incident, Lake Orion police determined that a 57-year-old Lake Orion man allegedly assaulted his 23-year-old daughter.

Lake Orion police responded to an address on Bellevue Avenue for a 911 welfare check at 8:39 p.m. Nov. 17.

Man is arrested for assaulting his adult daughter, arraigned in court

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 401 calls from Nov. 16-22, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 1

• Traffic Accidents: 18

Deputies investigate possible mental health incident

Deputies received a call that an Orion Township teen might want to harm herself and responded to the 3000 block of Lessiter Drive for a suicidal subject report at 4:03 p.m. Nov. 18.

Upon arrival, deputies located the 14-year-old girl who allegedly wanted to harm herself.

They determined that the girl made the statement to a friend because of a recent break up with her boyfriend, but claimed she was not really going to harm herself.

The teen was left in the custody of the grandparents until her parents returned home.

Girl got a ticket for an airplane – but didn’t tell anyone

An area girl just wanted to head home and booked a ticket for an airplane without telling anyone.

Deputies responded to the Orion Township substation for a runaway complaint at 12:23 p.m. Nov. 20.

A 40-year-old township resident reported that her 16-year-old daughter was staying with her the woman’s husband in a hotel in Kissimmee, Florida. When the husband woke up their daughter was gone.

Deputies confirmed that the daughter boarded a flight in Florida and landed in Detroit Metro Airport at approximately noon on Nov. 20.

Deputies entered the child into LEIN (Law Enforcement Information Network) as a runaway. Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Thieves break a door to get into a local business and steal money

Deputies respond to the 3900 Block of Joslyn Road (Grand Prix Car Wash) for a breaking and entering report and met with the business owner at 10:53 a.m. Nov. 21.

The owner told deputies that when he arrived at the business, he noticed that the door was off of the hinge’s and leaning against the wall.

Upon completing an inventory check it appears there was money stolen.

All information and evidence collected was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.

Woman did not order bank checks, beware of scams and fraud

An Orion Township woman called authorities after being notified someone in another community had requested checks in her name.

Deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Park Meadow Drive for a fraud report at 2:52 p.m. Nov. 11 and met with a 45-year-old resident who said that she received a letter for PNC Bank indicating that the checks she ordered were being sent to an address in Auburn Hills, Mich.

The woman contacted the bank and was advised that the checks have not been used.

The woman did not request the checks or authorize anyone else to use her information to open an account.

All information and evidence collected was turned over to detectives to continue the investigation.