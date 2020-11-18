Public Safety — Nov. 18, 2020

The LOPD responded to

89 calls from Nov. 9-15, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 0 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 1 • Traffic Accidents: 6 Yeah, this doesn’t seem random A resident on Algene Street reported at 8:45 a.m. Nov. 9 that his truck was vandalized overnight. The truck was covered in food and three tires were slashed. The incident does not appear to be random. Police are investigating. Man gets punched right in the nose Lake Orion police responded to an assault and battery complaint at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 12. A 26-year-old Orion Township man was “very intoxicated” ans was attacked and punched in the nose by an unknown man who fled in a Chevy truck. The incident occurred in front of a business on S. Broadway Street. Police are investigating. Neighbors’ argument turns physical when man goes on the attack Lake Orion police responded to assault and battery and trespassing complaints at 1:53 p.m. Nov. 13 on Longpointe Drive after two neighbors began to fight. After investigating, police determined that a 71-year-old Lake Orion man trespassed and assaulted a 44-year-old neighbor after a verbal altercation. The man was arrested and given a summons to appear at the 52/3 District Court in Rochester Hills. Hope he didn’t have a date that night Am employee at a local business reported at 7:35 p.m. Nov. 12 that his moped was stolen while he was at work. Police are investigating.

to 377 calls from Nov. 9-15, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 0 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 5 • Traffic Accidents: 21 Hot coals are likely the cause of fire Everyone is safe after a fire at a home on the 100 block of Chamberlain Court. The 911 call for a structure fire came in at 12:04 a.m. Nov. 11, police reported. Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Orion Township firefighters arrived and located all the occupants outside of the residence. An investigation revealed the homeowner may have placed some hot coals in one of the garden boxes on the side of the house, which may have started the fire. There were no reported injuries. Driver with a suspended license is responsible for car crash A 28-year-old Auburn Hills resident does not seem to be getting the message about driving with a suspended license. Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Silverbell at 7:02 p.m. Nov. 9 for a single vehicle crash. After ensuring that no one was injured, deputies identified the at-fault driver as the Auburn Hills resident. A LEIN (Law Enforcement Information Network) check revealed the driver had a suspended license and had been convicted twice prior for operating on a suspended license. Deputies are seeking a warrant for Driving While License Suspended II, pending prosecutor issuance. Deputies impounded the vehicle and the driver was released at the scene. Authorities locate missing man in need of health evaluation Deputies responded to a 911 call at the 2600 block of Solar Drive at 2:45 a.m. Nov. 10 for a missing, possibly endangered 31-year-old resident. The parents of the missing man reported he suffers from mental health issues and was a danger to himself and others. Deputies were able to locate the man nearby, walking from the area, and completed a petition for hospitalization and evaluation. The Orion Twp. Fire Department transported the man to St. Joseph Hospital for a health evaluation. Thief takes man’s wallet, debit card Deputies responded to the 4500 Block of Giddings Road (General Motors) for a larceny complaint at 3:35 p.m. Nov. 10. A 34-year-old Waterford resident reported his wallet was stolen from his backpack while he was working. An investigation revealed the victim’s debit card was used at a gas station in Waterford Twp. This incident is under investigation. Woman goes to jail after assaulting her parents A young woman was arrested and taken to jail after allegedly assaulting her parents. Deputies responded to the 911 call in the 4000 block of Rohr Road at 8:54 p.m. Nov. 11. A 19-year-old woman was arguing with her parents when the argument turned physical and she assaulted her parents. Deputies separated all parties and conducted interviews. Based upon the victims’ statements and physical evidence, the daughter was arrested for Domestic Assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending a prosecutor’s review. Man goes to jail after assaulting his father, making suicidal statements An Orion Township man is in jail after allegedly assaulting his father Deputies responded to a 911 call on the 1200 block of Silverbell Road for a domestic assault at 8:39 p.m. Nov. 12. A 34-year-old man reportedly made suicidal statements, and, according to witnesses at the scene, assaulted his father outside the residence. Deputies made the scene safe and separated and interviewed all parties involved. The suspect appeared to be under the influence and deputies called the Orion Twp. Fire Department. Based upon the victim’s statements and evidence of physical contact, the suspect was arrested for Domestic Assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending a prosecutor’s review.

to 459 calls from Nov. 2-8, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 0 • Misdemeanor Arrests: 2 • Traffic Accidents: 14 Young couple needs to learn non-violent conflict resolution A woman has been arrested after grabbing a pair of scissors during an argument with her boyfriend. Deputies responded to a 911 call in the 30 block of Canary Hill Drive at 4:38 p.m. Nov. 2 for a domestic assault. An 18-year-old female was arguing with her 22-year-old boyfriend when it turned physical and scissors were used, causing the male to flee the residence, a police report stated. Based upon the victim’s statements and the evidence, the female suspect was arrested for Domestic Assault and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending a prosecutor’s review. Beware of thieves targeting vehicles An Orion Township man got a double dose of bad news when thieves stole his tools and damaged his truck in the process. The incident happened on the 2400 block of Candlewick Drive. A 62-year-old man reported that he parked his vehicle in his driveway at approximately 3 p.m. Nov. 2. The vehicle was locked. Upon returning to his vehicle at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3, he noticed the cover on his pickup truck was open and several power tools had been stolen. The vehicle was damaged. All evidence was collected and turned over to detectives to continue the investigation. Oxford man rolls his vehicle after drinking too much, goes to jail Deputies were dispatched to the N. Baldwin Road and Baldwin Court area, in the winding curves of the road, for a single vehicle rollover crash at 11:21 p.m. Nov. 2. Deputies located the vehicle and ensured the driver was not injured. Upon interviewing the driver, they learned that the driver had been drinking prior to the accident. The driver, a 31-year-old Oxford resident, was unsteady on his feet and demonstrated signs he had been drinking. He refused a preliminary breath test (PBT) and was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated and transported to the hospital for a blood draw. The suspect was transported to the Oakland County Jail without incident. Assault reported via social media Deputies were dispatched to a home in Commerce Township at 3:07 p.m. Nov. 4 to investigate a domestic assault incident that was reported via third party thru social media. The alleged incident occurred at the 1700 block of Silverbell Road in Lake Orion. The third party reported that a 29-year-old woman had been “beat up by her boyfriend,” a police report stated. Deputies observed images of facial injuries to the victim, who refused medical treatment at the scene and refused to complete a statement or cooperate with law enforcement. Authorities then interviewed friends of the victim, who completed written statements. Detectives interviewed the suspect, who admitted to a physical altercation in the home with the parties present. The suspect reported his hand was broken when the girlfriend injured him. The incident was investigated and the evidence is being reviewed by the prosecutor’s office for charges. Suicidal man gets help, evaluation An Orion Township man is getting an evaluation after authorities responded to a call on 2900 block of Sunrise Circle at 2:57 p.m. Nov. 5 for a suicidal individual. Upon arrival, deputies made the scene safe and located the man, 29, and determined he wanted to harm himself. The Orion Twp. Fire Department transported the man, without incident, to St. Joseph hospital for mental health evaluation. Shoplifter gets knabbed at Kohl’s A young woman will have her day in court after she tried to shoplift more than $700 from Kohl’s, 4872 Baldwin Rd., around 3:53 p.m. Nov. 5. Kohl’s loss prevention called the sheriff’s office and told deputies that a known shoplifter was currently inside the store, concealing items. When the 19-year-old female suspect left the store, she was detained by loss prevention and deputies. Authorities recovered $732.99 worth of merchandise. The suspect was released at the scene. Deputies are seeking a warrant through the prosecutor’s office for Retail Fraud II. Good morning! By the way, someone stole your motorcycle… An Orion Township man was probably hoping it was just a bad dream after his girlfriend woke him up to tell him his motorcycle was stolen. Deputies responded to the 3400 block of Grafton at 7:22 a.m. Nov. 7 when a 54-year-old resident reported his motorcycle was parked in his garage at approximately 7:30 p.m. the night before. In the morning, his girlfriend woke him to tell him his motorcycle was stolen. This incident is under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft Unit. Someone doesn’t want the guy to hunt A hunter called authorities at 10:18 a.m. Nov. 8 to report that someone had swiped items from his hunting area. Deputies went to Bald Mountain recreation area near Miller Road and Bunny Run Boulevard to speak with a 55-year-old resident who told them that he has been hunting on state land and when he returned to his stand, he noticed that his trail cam and tree stand cover were missing. There are no suspects. All information and evidence were turned over to the detective bureau to continue the investigation.

86 calls from Nov. 2-8, 2020