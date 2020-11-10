Public Safety — Nov. 10, 2020

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 358 calls from Oct. 26 – Nov. 1, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 3

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Traffic Accidents: 22

There is a national coin shortage…

Deputies went to Grand Prix Car Wash on the 3900 Block of Joslyn Road for a larceny report at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26.

The business owner told police that he received an alert at approximately 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 24 that his coin machine was offline.

When he arrived at 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 he noticed that someone broke into the coin machine and had stolen an undetermined amount of quarters.

All information and evidence collected was turned over to detectives.

Whatcha’ gonna’ do when they come for you? — Pull over.

The sheriff’s office received information that a 44-year-old Standish resident with valid warrants for his arrest was staying at the Red Roof on the 2700 Block of Lapeer Road.

Deputies went to the Red Roof Inn at 5:28 a.m. Oct. 27. When they arrived, they saw a vehicle leaving the parking lot fail to stop when entering on to Lapeer Road.

They stopped the vehicle on Lapeer near Dutton Road and identified the driver as the Standish resident. Deputies verified that he had a valid warrant out of Oakland County.

The man was arrested and transported to Oakland County Jail.

Man sought by authorities after chomping on girlfriend’s hand

A local man has yet another warrant out for his arrest after biting his girlfriend on Oct. 29.

Deputies went to Ascension Providence Hospital in Rochester Hills for a report of domestic assault that happened on the 1700 block of Barrington Court in Orion Township.

After interviewing a 33-year-old Orion Township woman, deputies learned that she suffered from a human bite wound.

The victim reported she was awakened at 3 a.m. by her 41-year-old boyfriend and a fight began, with the boyfriend biting her hand, breaking the skin.

The woman refused to complete a written statement, but deputies photographed her injuries.

A Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN) check revealed the boyfriend has several warrants for his arrest.

Deputies were unable to contact or locate the suspect.

Police submitted a warrant package to the prosecutor’s office for domestic assault.

Low down dirty dogs – the people, not the pooches

Deputies responded to a breaking and entering alarm at The Soggy Doggie, 1298 S. Lapeer Rd., for front and rear door alarms at 11:23 p.m. Oct. 29.

When they arrived, they saw the front glass door was shattered and open with broken shards of glass about the ground and lobby.

Deputies then secured the scene and noticed a loose wire that appeared to be pulled out behind the checkout counter, and a rock on the floor in the lobby of the business.

A K-9 deputy arrived and attempted a track the suspect(s), without success.

The business owner reported an undetermined amount in cash and personal checks were taken, which all happened to be stored in a black cash box behind the counter.

This incident remains under investigation.

Thieves cut, steal motor home parts at Baldwin Road auto lot

Deputies responded to Leonard’s Auto, 3921 Baldwin Rd., at 9:23 a.m. Oct. 30 for a larceny from automobile report.

The business owner reported a catalytic converter was cut and stolen from a motor home on the lot.

The owner said at 6:15 a.m. he noticed, via closed circuit television from off site, a suspicious truck driving in the rear parking lot of his business.

The owner then drove to his business around 6:34 a.m. and saw, in the rear storage of the parking lot, a red Chevy three-quarter ton extended cab truck with a personalized plate that started with the letter “P.”

When he started to approach the truck, the vehicle fled the scene.

Deputies photographed the scene and seized evidence the suspect left behind.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft Unit is investigating.

That’s going to cost him: call a friend, save people, property from harm

An Orion Township resident was arrested after driving through a stop sign and crashing into the woods in the Giddings and Waldon roads area.

Deputies were dispatched to the area at 5:54 p.m. Oct. 31, located the vehicle and made sure the driver was safe.

Upon interviewing the driver, the deputies’ investigation revealed that the driver had been drinking prior to the accident. The 54-year-old man was unsteady on his feet and demonstrated other signs he had been drinking.

The man submitted to a PBT (preliminary breath test) with the results being .109 BAC (blood alcohol content).

The man was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated and transported to the hospital for a blood draw.

He was later transported to the Oakland County Jail without incident.

Intoxicated man arrested after waiving a stick, trying to stop traffic

An Orion Township man was arrested and arraigned in district court after he attempted to stop vehicles while holding a stick.

The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the 200 block of Goldengate Street.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered a man who was in the street holding a stick attempting to stop vehicles. The suspect was intoxicated and causing a disturbance, police reports stated.

Deputes first disarmed the man and then attempted to take him into custody but he was uncooperative. A taser was used to distract the man while he was taken into custody.

The man – identified as Jeremy Martin, 31, of Orion Township – was safely lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of charges.

Deputies determined that Martin was out on bond from a previous assault and presented that information to the court when he was arraigned for disorderly conduct and resisting and obstructing police.

Martin was arraigned in the 52-3rd District Court where Magistrate Soma set a $20,000 cash bond.

Oxford woman assaulted in Orion Twp., investigation continues

An Oxford woman may have been assaulted in Orion Township, but the woman’s reticence to speak with authorities about the incident has led to an ongoing investigation.

The sheriff’s office received a call at 1:52 a.m. Nov. 1 that a woman in the emergency room at St. Joseph Hospital indicated that she was assaulted in Orion Twp.

Deputies went to the hospital to speak with a 19-year-old Oxford woman, who refused to speak with deputies.

However, deputies were able to determine that the victim may have been pushed into a wall at an unknown location and continued to ascertain what occurred with the victim, with mandatory reporting requirements.

All information was gathered and the investigation continues.