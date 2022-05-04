Public Safety — May 4, 2022

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 386 calls from

April 18-24, 2022

• Felony Arrests: 2

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Traffic Accidents: 19

Orion Twp. home a swatting target for a second time in six weeks

Sheriff’s deputies went to a home on the 10 block of Hummingbird Drive at 4:57 a.m. April 18 after getting a report of a shooting.

A caller reported that his father had shot his mother and he is hiding in the closet. The Sheriff’s Operation Center advised deputies that there had been a previous similar swatting incident at the residence on March 8.

The homeowners said that a shooting had not occurred. Deputies checked the interior of the home and there were no signs of foul play.

Swatting entails falsely reporting a dangerous situation, such as a shooting or hostage situation, to emergency lines such as 911 to get law enforcement to respond under false pretenses.

Detectives will continue the investigation.

Teen doesn’t want to go to school, reportedly assaults parents

A teen is under investigation for assault and battery after attacking his parents in their Orion Township home on April 19.

Deputies went to the 300 block of N. Baldwin Rd. after a 47-year-old man reported that his juvenile son did not want to go to school and started arguing with him. The suspect picked up an umbrella and hit his father, who then tried to hold his son down.

The man’s wife entered the room and tried to keep her son from following his father out of the room, but her son turned and punched her in the eye.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Thieves steal a trailer from Joslyn Road business

Deputies responded to RBE Incorporated, 4822 Joslyn Rd., at 10:31 a.m. April 19 after an employee reported that someone had stolen a trailer from the parking lot around 10:10 p.m. April 16.

The suspects are unknown at this time, an incident report stated.

Guests allegedly helped themselves to more than Easter dinner

A 77-year-old woman on the 4900 block of Joslyn Road said that she had family over to her residence on Easter Sunday and now some of her money is missing.

The victim went to get some of the cash from her safe and noticed some of it was missing. She believes a family member may have taken it.

Suspect arrested for alleged thefts at multiple Home Depot locations

An employee at Home Depot, 2600 S. Lapeer Rd., told police that at 3:47 p.m. April 19 that someone had stolen more than $1,000 from the home improvement store.

The employee said that a man entered the store and went to the lawn mowers, selected a mower, placed it on a cart and proceeded to the self-checkout. Once there, the suspect scanned a barcode in his hand instead of the barcode on the box. After paying for the item, the suspect exited the store.

The employee said that the item the man paid for was not the same item that was on the cart, and it was at least $1,000 cheaper.

On April 15 and April 16, deputies went to Home Depot, 2600 Lapeer Rd. in Orion Township, after getting four retail fraud reports involving the same suspect.

On three occasions, the suspect was seen removing a price tag (bar code) from a lower priced lawn mower and using the barcode to purchase a higher priced lawn mower. He then returned to the store, removed a lawn mower from the shelf and returned it using the receipt.

Detectives identified the suspect from several other retail frauds committed at Home Depot locations in Sterling Heights, Southfield, Auburn Hills, Pontiac, Troy and Orion Township.

The investigation revealed he was selling the stolen lawn mowers via Facebook Marketplace. A search warrant was executed at an address in the 6000 block of Worlington in Bloomfield Township. The suspect, a 38-year-old male resident of Aloha, Oregon, was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives identified, located and arrested the man.

On April 22, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized the charges of Retail Fraud 1st Degree, two counts, and Retail Fraud 2nd Degree on the suspect. He was arraigned and given a $25,000, 10 percent cash bond.

Woman caught in the act at Kohl’s after second theft attempt

A woman reportedly stole more than $400 worth of items from Kohl’s, 4872 Baldwin Rd., on April 22.

Deputies went to Kohls at 5:58 p.m. and learned that the woman stole $446 worth of merchandise. The suspect fled the area in a silver Ford Taurus.

Deputies got surveillance footage and turned it over to detectives for follow up.

The suspect returned to Kohl’s on April 26 and committed another retail fraud.

Deputies took her into custody exiting the store with several hundred dollars in merchandise concealed on her.

She was charged with two counts of Retail Fraud 1st degree (felony) and 1 count of Theft Detection Device Removal- 2nd Offense (felony).

Unknown suspects break into woman’s Scripps Road home

A 32-year-old Orion Township woman called the sheriff’s office after someone kicked in her door and stole several items from her home on the 100 block of Scripps Road.

The woman said she dropped her children off at their father’s home around 5 p.m. April 22 and went to a family member’s house.

When she returned to her home the next morning, she noticed that the front door had been kicked in and that her computer equipment, TV and her children’s gaming equipment along with cash had been stolen.

There are no suspects at this time. Detectives will continue the investigation.

Orion Twp. man refuses going to the hospital after apparent overdose

Deputies and Orion Township firefighters responded to the 30 block of Cardinal Hill Drive at 7:25 p.m. April 23 for a report of a man who was not responsive.

The complainant reported that his 39-year-old son had been sick for the past week and had turned purple. Deputies located the victim lying in the bathroom and began CPR and administered one dose of Naloxone to the victim, and he regained consciousness.

Firefighters arrived and the victim admitted that he had used narcotics.

He refused transport to the hospital.

Daughter allegedly steals from dad

Deputies went to the 400 block of Crediton Street on April 22 for a stolen gold ring.

The homeowner, a 68-year-old man, said that his 38-year-old daughter just recently started living with him. Per the father, the daughter is a known drug addict and known to pawn items for cash.

The daughter had left prior to deputies’ arrival. Detectives will continue the investigation.