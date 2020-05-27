Public Safety — May 27, 2020

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation responded

to 402 calls from May 18-24, 2020

• Felony Arrests: 1

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

Brandon Twp. suspect continues stealing spree at construction site

Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Clarkston Road at 8:41 p.m. May 18 for a larceny report.

A 60-year-old man told authorities that he stored his construction equipment at the job site and it was stolen.

An unknown suspect(s) cut the fence and entered the property, causing damage to the HVAC system.

The man said he noticed several extension cords and a kerosene heater had been stolen. Deputies checked the area for video and any witnesses.

All information and evidence were turned over to the detective bureau.

The investigation revealed the suspect responsible in several breaking and entering and larcenies in Orion, Brandon and Independence townships was also connected with crimes in the same area during the same time frame.

Authorities got a search warrant of the suspect’s home in Brandon Township and found the heater and extension cords. The same suspect and vehicle are caught on video surveillance attempting to smash the window on another business near the construction site.

Authorities collected evidence from other crimes, and the Oakland County Persecutor’s Office is determining how to charge the suspect.

Brandon Twp. suspect steals DTE meter from Walgreens – Baldwin Rd.

Deputies responded to the Baldwin Road Walgreens at 5:39 p.m. May 18 for a larceny report.

A 53-year-old Ortonville resident reported an unknown suspect(s) stole the electrical meter on the west side of the business.

Deputies checked the area for video and any witnesses. All information and evidence collected was turned over to the detective bureau.

The investigation revealed the suspect was responsible in several breaking and entering and larcenies in Orion, Brandon and Independence townships.

The meter found in possession of the suspect was identified by DTE as belonging to the Walgreens store.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office is determining charges on the suspect. The suspect is out on bond.

Orion man goes ‘down the rabbit hole’ with psychedelic mushrooms

Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop in the area of Waldon Road and Waldon Ridge at 8:38 p.m. May 19 for an improper license plate, which they learned had been switched from another vehicle.

The driver was identified as a 21-year-old Orion Township man who did not have a valid driver’s license.

During an impound inventory search of the vehicle, deputies located a bag of psilocybin mushrooms (psychedelic mushrooms). The mushrooms were submitted for botanical testing. The driver was released pending lab results and further investigation.

Orion Township man gets help for auditory hallucinations

Deputies responded to the 590 block of Joslyn Road at 1:32 p.m. May 21 for a report of a suicidal man, a 26-year-old resident of Orion Township, who stated he was hearing voices and wanted to kill himself.

Deputies located the man and deescalated the situation.

The Orion Township Fire Department arrived and transported the man to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation.

That’s gonna take a big chunk out of woman’s stimulus check

Deputies were dispatched to the 1140 block of Decker Drive at 9:52 pm. May 21 for a credit card fraud report.

A 43-year-old Orion Township woman said that $635.04 worth of goods were fraudulently purchased on her credit card.

Deputies gathered all documents showing the fraudulent transactions and forwarded the case to the detectives for further investigation.

She’s not even unemployed: Beware ID thieves, they’ll steal anything

Deputies were dispatched to the 480 block of Hampton Woods Lane at 1:07 p.m. May 22 for an identity theft report.

A 66-year-old Orion Township woman said that an unknown suspect used her social security number to file a claim with the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

The resident was alerted by her boss, the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources of Oakland Schools.

Deputies completed a report and advised the female to contact credit agencies to make sure no other information was compromised.

Man dies of apparent natural causes

Deputies were dispatched to the 1530 block of Baldwin Road at 3:43 p.m. May 22 regarding an Orion Township man, 61, found deceased in his home.

The man’s girlfriend found him in his living room. There were no signs of foul play or injury.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner arrived on scene and took custody of the deceased.

An autopsy was scheduled, and family members will be working with the funeral home for arrangements.

Man jailed on outstanding warrant

An Orion Township deputy was dispatched to Troy Beaumont Hospital at 10:57 p.m. May 22 to meet a Chesterfield Township police officer who had a male suspect with an Oakland County warrant.

The Deputy took custody of the 31-year-old Pontiac resident and transported him to the Oakland County Jail for his outstanding warrant.